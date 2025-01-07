Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.41
20.69
58.95
104.14
yoy growth (%)
-59.35
-64.89
-43.39
35.97
Raw materials
-8.17
-20.08
-57.76
-102.94
As % of sales
97.14
97.06
97.98
98.84
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.18
-0.37
-0.5
As % of sales
0.59
0.91
0.64
0.48
Other costs
-0.1
-0.19
-0.24
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.23
0.95
0.41
0.32
Operating profit
0.08
0.22
0.56
0.36
OPM
1.02
1.06
0.96
0.34
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.34
-0.36
Interest expense
0
0.15
-0.17
-0.13
Other income
0
0
0.16
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.25
0.03
0.2
0.18
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
Tax rate
4.38
-43.71
-16.35
6.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.26
0.02
0.16
0.19
Exceptional items
0.08
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.17
0.02
0.16
0.19
yoy growth (%)
-907.44
-87.33
-12.74
46.09
NPM
-2.06
0.1
0.28
0.18
