Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.39
(-3.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.41

20.69

58.95

104.14

yoy growth (%)

-59.35

-64.89

-43.39

35.97

Raw materials

-8.17

-20.08

-57.76

-102.94

As % of sales

97.14

97.06

97.98

98.84

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.18

-0.37

-0.5

As % of sales

0.59

0.91

0.64

0.48

Other costs

-0.1

-0.19

-0.24

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.23

0.95

0.41

0.32

Operating profit

0.08

0.22

0.56

0.36

OPM

1.02

1.06

0.96

0.34

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.34

-0.36

Interest expense

0

0.15

-0.17

-0.13

Other income

0

0

0.16

0.32

Profit before tax

-0.25

0.03

0.2

0.18

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0.01

Tax rate

4.38

-43.71

-16.35

6.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.26

0.02

0.16

0.19

Exceptional items

0.08

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.17

0.02

0.16

0.19

yoy growth (%)

-907.44

-87.33

-12.74

46.09

NPM

-2.06

0.1

0.28

0.18

