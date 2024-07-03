Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6.43
4.8
10.15
6.8
30.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.43
4.8
10.15
6.8
30.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
6.43
4.8
10.15
6.8
30.8
Total Expenditure
6.22
4.47
10.02
32.28
37.05
PBIDT
0.21
0.32
0.13
-25.48
-6.25
Interest
0
0
0
0
-0.14
PBDT
0.21
0.32
0.13
-25.48
-6.12
Depreciation
0.18
0.21
0.21
0.27
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.12
-0.07
-25.75
-6.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.12
-0.07
-25.75
-6.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-7.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.12
-0.07
-25.75
1.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.03
-0.02
-8.73
-2.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.26
6.66
1.28
-374.7
-20.29
PBDTM(%)
3.26
6.66
1.28
-374.7
-19.87
PATM(%)
0.46
2.5
-0.68
-378.67
-20.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.