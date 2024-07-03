iifl-logo-icon 1
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.27
(-2.55%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6.43

4.8

10.15

6.8

30.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.43

4.8

10.15

6.8

30.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

6.43

4.8

10.15

6.8

30.8

Total Expenditure

6.22

4.47

10.02

32.28

37.05

PBIDT

0.21

0.32

0.13

-25.48

-6.25

Interest

0

0

0

0

-0.14

PBDT

0.21

0.32

0.13

-25.48

-6.12

Depreciation

0.18

0.21

0.21

0.27

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.03

0.12

-0.07

-25.75

-6.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.03

0.12

-0.07

-25.75

-6.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-7.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.12

-0.07

-25.75

1.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.03

-0.02

-8.73

-2.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.48

29.48

29.48

29.48

29.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.26

6.66

1.28

-374.7

-20.29

PBDTM(%)

3.26

6.66

1.28

-374.7

-19.87

PATM(%)

0.46

2.5

-0.68

-378.67

-20.71

