Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.63
(-5.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

Lypsa Gems FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.25

0.03

0.2

0.18

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.34

-0.36

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0.01

Working capital

0.46

-1.48

-0.12

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

-0.12

-1.81

-0.3

-0.11

Capital expenditure

-0.42

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.54

-1.81

-0.3

-0.11

Equity raised

4.89

4.12

3.62

20.65

Investing

0.03

-0.26

0

0

Financing

41.2

33.55

11.33

0.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.57

35.6

14.64

21.28

