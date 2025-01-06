Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.25
0.03
0.2
0.18
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.34
-0.36
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
Working capital
0.46
-1.48
-0.12
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-0.12
-1.81
-0.3
-0.11
Capital expenditure
-0.42
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.54
-1.81
-0.3
-0.11
Equity raised
4.89
4.12
3.62
20.65
Investing
0.03
-0.26
0
0
Financing
41.2
33.55
11.33
0.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.57
35.6
14.64
21.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.