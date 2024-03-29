Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors hereby present the 29th Annual Report together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

Financial Highlights:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 948.54 1319.35 948.54 1319.35 Total expenditure 947.50 1316.24 4215.56 5728.72 Profit / (Loss) before Taxation 1.04 3.11 (3267.02) (4409.36) Deferred Tax Charges (4.15) (0.36) (4.15) (0.36) Other Comprehensive Income - - - - Profit (Loss) for the period from continuing operations (3.11) 2.75 (3271.17) (4409.72)

DIVIDEND:

Considering the overall business requirements, your directors have not recommended dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. The management believes that conserving financial resources will enhance the ability to take advantage of lucrative business opportunities.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

The issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 29,48,40,000/- divided into 2,94,84,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the year. Your Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights and not issued any sweat equity shares, During the financial year.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2024, your Company has no subsidiary* companies, holding associate Company except one, of whom, the detail of which are given below:

S. No. Name of the Company Entity Type Holding/ Subsidiary/ Associate % of shares held Applicable Section 1 Lypsa Gems & Jewellery DMCC Company registered at DMCC, UAE Subsidiary 100% 2(46) of the Companies Act, 2013

*M/s. Lypsa Gems & Jewellery DMCC is wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Company has filed liquidation application before DMCC Authority (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, UAE) on 29.03.2024.

DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided in compliance with and as per Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Company are disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. However, the details of transactions with Related Parties are provided in the Companys financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY: No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors Report.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS: To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or companys operations in future.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL: Directors:

The Board of Directors consists of 8 members, out of which 4 are Independent Directors and 4 are Executive and Non-Independent Directors out of which 1 women director. The composition is in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulation.

As per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the companys Articles of Association, Mr. Jeeyan Dipan Patwa (DIN: 02579469) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as the Director of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel:

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Mr. Dipan Babulal Patwa Managing Director Mr. Jeeyan Dipan Patwa Chief Financial Officer Mr. Manish Jaysukhlal Janani Chief Executive Officer Ms. Srishty Mehta Company Secretary & Compliance officer

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees and the details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee 3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of the employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard. Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given as separate Annexure-1 in the Boards Report.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s B. B. Gusani & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN-140785W) appointed as statutory Auditors of the Company for period of three years from the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting till the 30th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2025 at such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The observations made by the Auditors in their Auditors Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITOR AND COST AUDIT REPORT:

The provisions of the Cost audit, under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the financial year.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/measures have been formulated in the areas such as business, project execution, event, financial, human, environment and statutory compliance.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control procedures, commensurate with its size and nature of business, to provide reasonable assurance that all assets and resources are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Internal Control system provides for well documented policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval procedures. The Company has also appointed Internal Auditor to scrutinize effectiveness of internal controls and the Company has also obtained internal audit report from the internal auditor of the company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.lypsa.in/disclousre.htm.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed CS Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. FCS 6275), Ahmedabad to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith as Annexure-2.

Reply for qualification Remark in Secretarial Audit Report:

Sr. No. Remarks Reply 1. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor as per the requirement of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. Considering the size and the nature of the business the Company has Internal Financial Controls but have not appointed Internal Auditor. However, the company has internal control system which is oprating like services of internal audit. The Company is in the process finding suitable firm for appointment of Internal Auditor. 2. The BSE has imposed fine of Rs.1,66,380/- and Freezed Promoters Demat Account Late submission under Regulation 34, 29(2)(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Company has not paid fine yet. Due to liquidity crisis, the Company could not pay heavy fine. However, the Company has taken serious note on such non- compliance and committed to comply in the coming year. 3. The Company has filed/submitted certain quarterly compliances with delay to BSE/NSE as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Company has taken serious note on such delay in compliance and instruct for timely compliance to the compliance officer of the Company. 4. The Company has not filed form IEPF 2, for unclaimed dividend as per provisions of section 96 read with subsection 2 of section 125 of The Companies Act, 2013 for uploading of information regarding unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with companies. Due to MCA website technical issue, it could not be done. However, the Company has taken serious note on such non- compliance and trying to complete it and comply with the provisions of section 125 of the Act, shortly. 5. As per provisions, the company is required to deposit a sum of Rs.7,49,900/- towards unclaimed dividend for 2009-10 to Investor education and protection fund, the company has not deposited the same. And Company has to comply the provisions regarding it. Due to MCA website technical issue, it could not be done. However, the Company has taken serious note on such non- compliance and trying to complete it and comply with the provisions of section 125 of the Act, shortly. 6. As per information received from the management of the Company, the Company has not filed required returns to respective authorities as required under various acts like, Employees State Insurance Act 1948, PTRC (Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975). The secretarial auditor has pointed out for such non compliance and the Company has taken serious note on such non- compliance and committed to comply very soon. 7. The Company is not having factory license. The Company has taken serious note on such non-compliance and planning to appoint suitable consultant for its compliance.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has taken adequate steps to ensure that all mandatory provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are complied with, a separate section titled Report on Corporate Governance together with a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary forms part of this Report.

A detailed Management Discussion & Analysis and Corporate Governance forms part of this Report as Annexure-3 & 4 respectively.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013: The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has not received any sexual harassment related complaints during the year.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earning on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

As the Company does not have any significant business activity, there was no need to have a Vigil Mechanism Policy.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a. in preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

PROCEEDINGS UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no proceedings that were filed by the Company or against the Company, which are pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as amended, before National Company Law Tribunal or other Courts.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: There is no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution during the financial year.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the financial year, your Company had complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS-1 & SS-2) issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company treats its “human resources” as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Business Risk is at the Minimal Level. Hence, no major risk factors are envisaged except for: a. Government Policies b. Human Resource Risk.

GENERAL

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review: i) Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company. ii) Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiary companies to the Managing Director/ Whole Time Director of the Company. iii) Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013). iv) Details of any application filed for corporate insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. v) One time settlement of loan obtained from the banks or financial institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.