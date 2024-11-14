Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Board of directors- 1.Considered and approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditors. Copy of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is attached herewith. 2.Reviewed the disclosure of the Related party Transactions for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 3.Reviewed the other business of the company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

As attached

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024