iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goldkart Jewels Ltd Share Price

220.6
(5.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220.6
  • Day's High220.6
  • 52 Wk High220.6
  • Prev. Close210.1
  • Day's Low220.6
  • 52 Wk Low 84.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E380.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)370.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Goldkart Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

220.6

Prev. Close

210.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

220.6

Day's Low

220.6

52 Week's High

220.6

52 Week's Low

84.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

370.28

P/E

380.34

EPS

0.58

Divi. Yield

0

Goldkart Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Goldkart Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Goldkart Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.14%

Non-Promoter- 25.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Goldkart Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.79

16.79

16.79

16.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.01

6.11

4.6

4.51

Net Worth

35.8

22.9

21.39

21.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

62.45

94.34

67.17

59.03

yoy growth (%)

-33.8

40.44

13.8

8.35

Raw materials

-60.47

-92.1

-64.83

-57.11

As % of sales

96.82

97.62

96.51

96.76

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.21

-0.09

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.17

0.14

0.5

0.4

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.06

-0.14

-0.13

Working capital

2.68

10.69

-0.03

10.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.8

40.44

13.8

8.35

Op profit growth

-1.86

-21.4

29.31

66.53

EBIT growth

-0.72

-21.92

29.89

69.24

Net profit growth

52.6

-76.95

32.04

348.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Goldkart Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Goldkart Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Alpaben Shah

Independent Director

Nirav Shah

Independent Director

Manish Jain

Independent Director

Jugal Dave

Company Secretary

Falak Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goldkart Jewels Ltd

Summary

Goldkart Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited on February 09, 2010. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited on July 19, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited to Goldkart Jewels Limited on September 5, 2023.The Founder of the Company, Vijay Shah, had started a Proprietorship Concern in the name of M/s. Sona Hi Sona way back in 2000. The Proprietorship, then, was engaged in the business of Jewellery. He has been actively involved in the business of Jewellery since 2001 and with a vision to expand his business further. He, along with his wife, Alpaben Shah, incorporated a Company, Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited as a private limited company. Later, on September 09, 2010, the Company took over the entire business of the Sole Proprietorship which was founded by Vijay Shah in the year 2000, vide an Agreement for Sale and Purchase of Business dated September 09, 2010. The Company has three brands (i) Sona Hi Sona (ii) Freya and (iii) Jinansh of which the company mainly operates through its two known brands, viz., Freya and Jinansh. Under Brand Freya, it deals in antique Jewellery & ornaments and under Brand Jinansh, the company deals with American Diamond (AD) Jewellery, therein. The Company is into Job Work an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goldkart Jewels Ltd share price today?

The Goldkart Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹220.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goldkart Jewels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is ₹370.28 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goldkart Jewels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is 380.34 and 10.35 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goldkart Jewels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldkart Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is ₹84.7 and ₹220.6 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goldkart Jewels Ltd?

Goldkart Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.34%, 3 Years at 139.79%, 1 Year at 158.92%, 6 Month at 103.51%, 3 Month at 5.80% and 1 Month at 18.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goldkart Jewels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldkart Jewels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.