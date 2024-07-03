Summary

Goldkart Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited on February 09, 2010. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited on July 19, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited to Goldkart Jewels Limited on September 5, 2023.The Founder of the Company, Vijay Shah, had started a Proprietorship Concern in the name of M/s. Sona Hi Sona way back in 2000. The Proprietorship, then, was engaged in the business of Jewellery. He has been actively involved in the business of Jewellery since 2001 and with a vision to expand his business further. He, along with his wife, Alpaben Shah, incorporated a Company, Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited as a private limited company. Later, on September 09, 2010, the Company took over the entire business of the Sole Proprietorship which was founded by Vijay Shah in the year 2000, vide an Agreement for Sale and Purchase of Business dated September 09, 2010. The Company has three brands (i) Sona Hi Sona (ii) Freya and (iii) Jinansh of which the company mainly operates through its two known brands, viz., Freya and Jinansh. Under Brand Freya, it deals in antique Jewellery & ornaments and under Brand Jinansh, the company deals with American Diamond (AD) Jewellery, therein. The Company is into Job Work an

