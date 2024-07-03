SectorTrading
Open₹220.6
Prev. Close₹210.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹220.6
Day's Low₹220.6
52 Week's High₹220.6
52 Week's Low₹84.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)370.28
P/E380.34
EPS0.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.79
16.79
16.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.01
6.11
4.6
4.51
Net Worth
35.8
22.9
21.39
21.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.45
94.34
67.17
59.03
yoy growth (%)
-33.8
40.44
13.8
8.35
Raw materials
-60.47
-92.1
-64.83
-57.11
As % of sales
96.82
97.62
96.51
96.76
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.21
-0.09
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.17
0.14
0.5
0.4
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
-0.14
-0.13
Working capital
2.68
10.69
-0.03
10.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.8
40.44
13.8
8.35
Op profit growth
-1.86
-21.4
29.31
66.53
EBIT growth
-0.72
-21.92
29.89
69.24
Net profit growth
52.6
-76.95
32.04
348.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Alpaben Shah
Independent Director
Nirav Shah
Independent Director
Manish Jain
Independent Director
Jugal Dave
Company Secretary
Falak Parikh
Summary
Goldkart Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited on February 09, 2010. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited on July 19, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited to Goldkart Jewels Limited on September 5, 2023.The Founder of the Company, Vijay Shah, had started a Proprietorship Concern in the name of M/s. Sona Hi Sona way back in 2000. The Proprietorship, then, was engaged in the business of Jewellery. He has been actively involved in the business of Jewellery since 2001 and with a vision to expand his business further. He, along with his wife, Alpaben Shah, incorporated a Company, Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited as a private limited company. Later, on September 09, 2010, the Company took over the entire business of the Sole Proprietorship which was founded by Vijay Shah in the year 2000, vide an Agreement for Sale and Purchase of Business dated September 09, 2010. The Company has three brands (i) Sona Hi Sona (ii) Freya and (iii) Jinansh of which the company mainly operates through its two known brands, viz., Freya and Jinansh. Under Brand Freya, it deals in antique Jewellery & ornaments and under Brand Jinansh, the company deals with American Diamond (AD) Jewellery, therein. The Company is into Job Work an
The Goldkart Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹220.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is ₹370.28 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is 380.34 and 10.35 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldkart Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldkart Jewels Ltd is ₹84.7 and ₹220.6 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Goldkart Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.34%, 3 Years at 139.79%, 1 Year at 158.92%, 6 Month at 103.51%, 3 Month at 5.80% and 1 Month at 18.28%.
