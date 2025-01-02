Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.45
94.34
67.17
59.03
yoy growth (%)
-33.8
40.44
13.8
8.35
Raw materials
-60.47
-92.1
-64.83
-57.11
As % of sales
96.82
97.62
96.51
96.76
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.21
-0.09
-0.06
As % of sales
0.16
0.22
0.14
0.1
Other costs
-0.27
-0.39
-0.16
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.44
0.41
0.25
0.41
Operating profit
1.6
1.63
2.07
1.6
OPM
2.56
1.72
3.09
2.72
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-1.4
-1.44
-1.53
-1.16
Other income
0
0
1.39
0
Profit before tax
0.17
0.14
0.5
0.4
Taxes
-0.04
-0.06
-0.14
-0.13
Tax rate
-27.24
-42.13
-27.92
-32.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
0.08
0.36
0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
0.08
0.36
0.27
yoy growth (%)
52.6
-76.95
32.04
348.05
NPM
0.2
0.08
0.54
0.46
