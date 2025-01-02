iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldkart Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

220.6
(5.00%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

62.45

94.34

67.17

59.03

yoy growth (%)

-33.8

40.44

13.8

8.35

Raw materials

-60.47

-92.1

-64.83

-57.11

As % of sales

96.82

97.62

96.51

96.76

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.21

-0.09

-0.06

As % of sales

0.16

0.22

0.14

0.1

Other costs

-0.27

-0.39

-0.16

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.44

0.41

0.25

0.41

Operating profit

1.6

1.63

2.07

1.6

OPM

2.56

1.72

3.09

2.72

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-1.4

-1.44

-1.53

-1.16

Other income

0

0

1.39

0

Profit before tax

0.17

0.14

0.5

0.4

Taxes

-0.04

-0.06

-0.14

-0.13

Tax rate

-27.24

-42.13

-27.92

-32.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.12

0.08

0.36

0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.12

0.08

0.36

0.27

yoy growth (%)

52.6

-76.95

32.04

348.05

NPM

0.2

0.08

0.54

0.46

