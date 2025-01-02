iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goldkart Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

220.6
(5.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldkart Jewels Ltd

Goldkart Jewels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.17

0.14

0.5

0.4

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.06

-0.14

-0.13

Working capital

2.68

10.69

-0.03

10.04

Other operating items

Operating

2.78

10.73

0.29

10.28

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.05

0

0

Free cash flow

2.81

10.78

0.29

10.28

Equity raised

8.77

16.35

4.27

12.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.52

-0.22

-0.46

7.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.11

26.91

4.1

30

Goldkart Jewels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldkart Jewels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.