Goldkart Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.17
0.14
0.5
0.4
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
-0.14
-0.13
Working capital
2.68
10.69
-0.03
10.04
Other operating items
Operating
2.78
10.73
0.29
10.28
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.05
0
0
Free cash flow
2.81
10.78
0.29
10.28
Equity raised
8.77
16.35
4.27
12.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.52
-0.22
-0.46
7.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.11
26.91
4.1
30
