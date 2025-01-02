Goldkart Jewels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.79
16.79
16.79
16.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.01
6.11
4.6
4.51
Net Worth
35.8
22.9
21.39
21.3
Minority Interest
Debt
14.45
14.02
15.91
14.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
50.25
36.92
37.31
35.54
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.42
0.11
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.91
0.99
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
36.4
35.2
36.72
35.24
Inventories
28.66
15.76
16.59
17.94
Inventory Days
104.84
Sundry Debtors
7.65
19.61
25.02
18.91
Debtor Days
110.51
Other Current Assets
0.47
0.12
0.15
0.2
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-4.96
-1.73
Creditor Days
10.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.28
-0.08
-0.08
Cash
0.55
0.3
0.37
0.09
Total Assets
50.24
36.91
37.3
35.54
