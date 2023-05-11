To,

The Members,

GOLDKART JEWELS LIMITED

[FORMERLY KNOWN AS SONA HI SONA JEWELLERS (GUJARAT) LIMITED]

AHMEDABAD

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 68,21,02,703 58,39,93,925 Total Expenditure 66,88,92,860 58,04,74,241 Profit /(Loss) Before Tax 1,32,03,957 1,75,81,212 Less: Current Tax (34,50,000) (25,55,664) Deferred Tax (13,231) 73,604 Profit /(Loss) after Taxation 97,40,726 1,50,99,152 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 97,40,726 1,50,99,152 Earnings Per Share(EPS) Basic 0.58 0.90 Diluted 0.58 0.90

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OPERATION

The Key highlights pertaining to the business of the company for the year 2023-24 and period subsequent there to have been given hereunder:

• The total revenue of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 was ^ 68,21,02,703 against the total revenue of ^ 58,39,93,925 in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• The total expenses of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 was ^ 66,88,92,860 against the expenses of ^ 58,04,74,241 in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• The Profit after tax is ^ 97,40,726 for the financial year 2023-24 as compare to ^ 1,50,99,152 in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• The Directors trust that the shareholders will find the performance of the company for financial year 2023-24 to be satisfactory. The Earning per Share (EPS) of the company is ^ 0.58 per share.

DIVIDEND

With a view to provide a cushion for any financial contingencies in the future and to strengthen the financial position of the Company, your Directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the period under review.

RESERVES

The net profit of the company for F.Y 2023-24 is ^ 97,40,726. The Board of Director of Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the reserves for the year under review. The profit of F.Y. 2023-24 is transferred to the surplus account.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

For sustained growth in the future, Company wants to rely on the main businesses of company; there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is ^ 28,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Eight Crore only) divided into 2,80,00,000 (Two Crore Eighty lacs) equity shares of ^10 each during the year under review.

The Paid up share capital of the Company is ^ 16,78,53,500 (Rupees Sixteen Crore Seventy Eight Lakh Fifty Three Thousand Five Hundred) divided into 1,67,85,350 (One Crore Sixty Seven lakh Eighty Five Thousand Three Hundred Fifty) equity shares of ^ 10 each during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There is no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company that have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report except for the outbreak of corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. The company is into the business of jobwork and trading business of branded gold Jewellery and ornaments. The company has evaluated impact of this pandemic on its business operations. Based on the review and current indicators of future economic conditions, as on current date, the Company has concluded that the impact of Covid-19 is material based on these estimates. Due to the nature of pandemic, the Company will continue to monitor developments to identify significant uncertainties in future periods, if any.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which affect the going concern status and future operation of the Company.

UTILIZATION OF IPO FUND

The Initial Public Offer fund is utilized for the purpose for which the amount is raised as mentioned in the prospectus and there is no deviation or variation in the Utilization of IPO Fund.

POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY:

The Board of Directors has formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company. The salient aspects covered in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy covering the policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters. The same has been uploaded on website of the Company www.sonahisona.com.

Salient feature of the Policy as follows:

(i) APPOINTMENT & QUALIFICATION:

a) The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, KMP or at Senior Management level and recommend to the Board his/her appointment. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person are sufficient or satisfactory for the concerned position.

b) The Company shall not appoint or continue the employment of any person as Whole-Time Director who has attained the age of seventy years. Provided that the term of the person holding this position may be extended beyond the age of seventy years with the approval of shareholders by passing a special resolution based on the explanatory statement annexed to the notice.

(ii) TERM/TENURE:

a) Managing Director/ Whole-Time Director:

The Company shall appoint or re-appoint any person as its, Managing Director or Whole-Time Director for a term not exceeding five years at a time. No reappointment shall be made earlier than one year before the expiry of term.

b) Independent Director:

An Independent Director shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the Board of the Company and will be eligible for re-appointment on passing of a Special Resolution by the Company and disclosure of such appointment in the Boards report. No Independent Director shall hold office for more than two consecutive terms of up to maximum of 5 years each, but such Independent Director shall be eligible for appointment after expiry of three years of ceasing to become an Independent Director. Provided that an Independent Director shall not, during the said period of three years, be appointed in or be associated with the Company in any other capacity, either directly or indirectly.

(iii) REMOVAL:

Due to reasons for any disqualifications mentioned in the Act or under any other applicable Act, rules and regulations there under, the Committee may recommend, to the Board with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director, KMP or Senior Management Personnel subject to the provisions and compliance of the said Act, rules and regulations.

(iv) RETIREMENT:

The Directors, KMP and Senior Management Personnel shall retire as per the applicable provisions of the Act and the prevailing policy of the Company.

(v) EVALUATION:

The Committee shall carry out evaluation of performance of every Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel at regular interval (yearly).

(vi) POLICY FOR REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS/KMP/SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL:

a) Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-Time Director, Executive, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel: The Remuneration/Compensation/ Commission etc. to be paid to Director/Managing Director etc. shall be governed as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force.

b) Remuneration to Non-Executive/ Independent Director: The Non-Executive Independent Director may receive remuneration/ compensation/commission as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The amount of sitting fees shall be subject to limits as provided under the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under or any other enactment for the time being in force and as may be decided by the Board in consultation with Non-Executive/ Independent Director. Provided that Non-Executive Independent Directors are not eligible for any Stock Option.

(vii) REVIEW AND AMENDMENT:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee or the Board may review the Policy as and when it deems necessary. This Policy may be amended or substituted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or by the Board as and when required and also by the Compliance Officer where there is any statutory changes necessitating the change in the policy.

BOARD DIVERSITY:

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its process. We believe that a truly diverse Board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical background, age, ethnicity, race and gender which will help us retain our competitive advantage. The Board has adopted the Board diversity policy which sets out the approach to diversity of the Board of Directors.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

• As per provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Alpa Vijay Shah is liable to retire by rotation and is eligible to offer herself for re-appointment.

• Changes made during the review period are as under:

S.N. Name of Director & KMP Date of Event Particulars of changes 1. Vijay Chinubhai Shah 29-09-2023 Re-appointment as Managing Director of the Company for a period ofFive (5) years 2. Alpa Vijay Shah 29-09-2023 Re-appointment as Wholetime Director of the Company for a period of Five (5) years 3. Manish Jain [DIN: 07871644] 20-01-2024 Resigned from the post of Independent Director. 4. Nirav Shah [DIN: 07868247] 20-01-2024 Resigned from the post of Independent Director. 5. Jugal Dave [DIN: 07895716] 20-01-2024 Resigned from the post of Independent Director. 5. Pooja Subhashbhai Jadiya [DIN: 09673710] 20-01-2024 Appointment as Independent Director of the Company for a period of Five (5) years 3. Smit Rakeshbhai Shah [DIN: 10362876] 20-01-2024 Appointment as Independent Director of the Company for a period of Five (5) years 4. Meet Paresh Shah [DIN: 10373442] 20-01-2024 Appointment as Independent Director of the Company for a period of Five (5) years

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to Director Responsibility Statement, the Board of

Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE:

During the year 2023-24, the Board of Directors met 08 times, viz. 05.04.2023, 11.05.2023, 23.08.2023,

05.09.2023, 20.10.2023, 03.11.2023, 27.12.2023 & 02.03.2024.

The interval between any two meetings was well within the maximum allowed gap of 120 days.

The Composition of Board of directors and the details of meetings attended by the members during the

year are given below.

Name of Director Category No. of Board Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Board Meetings Attended Mr. Vijay Chinubhai Shah Chairman & Managing Director 8 8 Mrs. Alpaben Vijaybhai Shah Wholetime Director 8 8 Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah Independent & Non Executive Director 5 5 Mr. Manish Mahendrabhai Jain Independent & Non Executive Director 5 4 Mr. Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave Independent & Non Executive Director 6 4 Ms. Pooja Subhashbhai jadiya Independent & Non Executive Director 3 3 Mr. Smit Rakeshbhai Shah Independent & Non Executive Director 3 2 Mr. Meet Paresh Shah Independent & Non Executive Director 2 2

MEETING OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

As per provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions, the Audit Committee was constituted on 17th June, 2019. The Audit Committee met 4 times during the year 2023-24 i.e. on 11.05.2023, 05.09.2023, 03.11.2023 & 02.03.2024.

Mr. Manish Mahendrabhai Jain (DIN: 07871644) is the Chairman of Audit Committee & after his resignation Ms. Pooja Jadiya (DIN: 09673710) is the Chairman of Audit Committee .

Members Category Meetings held during the tenure of the Directors Meetings attended Mr. Manish Mahendrabhai Jain Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Mr. Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Ms. Pooja Subhashbhai jadiya Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Mr. Smit Rakeshbhai Shah Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 1 Mr. Vijay Chinubhai Shah Chairman & Managing Director 2 2

MEETING OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As per provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was constituted on 17th June, 2019. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 3 times during the year 2023-24 i.e. on 05.09.2023, 20.10.2023 & 27.12.2023.

Mr. Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave (DIN: 07895716) is the Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee & after his resignation Mr. Meet Paresh Shah (DIN: 10373442) is the Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Members Category Meetings held during the tenure of the Directors Meetings attended Mr. Manish Mahendrabhai Jain Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Mr. Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave Independent & NonExecutive Director 2 2 Ms. Pooja Subhashbhai Jadiya Independent & NonExecutive Director 1 1 Mr. Smit Rakeshbhai Shah Independent & NonExecutive Director 1 1 Mr. Meet Paresh Shah Independent & NonExecutive Director 1 1

As per provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions, the Stakeholder Relationship Committee was constituted on 17th June, 2019. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee met 1 time during the year 2023-24 i.e. on 20.10.2023.

Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah (DIN: 07868247) is the Chairman of Stakeholder Relationship Committee

Members Category Meetings held during the tenure of the Directors Meetings attended Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah Independent & NonExecutive Director 1 1 Mr. Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave Independent & NonExecutive Director 1 1 Mr. Manish Mahendrabhai Jain Independent & NonExecutive Director 1 1

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The independent directors of company met 1 time during the year on 11.05.2023 as per Regulation 24 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah (DIN: 07868247) is the Chairman of Independent Directors Meeting.

Members Category Meetings held during the tenure of the Directors Meetings attended Mr. Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah Independent &Non- Executive Director 1 1 Mr. Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave Independent &Non- Executive Director 1 1 Mr. Manish Mahendrabhai Jain Independent &Non- Executive Director 1 1

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017. In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE:

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued there under as well as under Regulation 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company as well as consequences of violation. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Companys Shares. The Insider trading policy of the Company covering the code of practices and procedures for fair Disclosures of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of Insider Trading is available on the website www.sonahisona.com.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company implemented suitable controls to ensure its operational, compliance and reporting objectives. The Company has adequate policies and procedures in place for its current size as well as the future growing needs. These policies and procedures play a pivotal role in the deployment of the internal controls. They are regularly reviewed to ensure both relevance and comprehensiveness and compliance is ingrained into the management review process.

Adequacy of controls of the key processes is also being reviewed by the Internal Audit team. Suggestions to further strengthen the process are shared with the process owners and changes are suitably made. Significant findings, along with management response and status of action plans are also periodically shared with and reviewed by the Audit Committee. It ensures adequate internal financial control exist in design and operation.

M/s. Dipesh Chokshi & Co. Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (ICAI Firm Registration No. 114533W) is the internal auditor of the Company, who conducts Internal audit and submit half yearly/yearly reports to the Audit Committee. The Internal Audit is processed to designed to review the adequacy of internal control checks in the system and covers all significant areas of the Companys operations. The Audit Committee reviews the effectiveness of the Companys internal control system.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has adequate internal controls and checks in commensurate with its activities. The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable Financial disclosures.

DETAILS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any holding, subsidiary and associate Company during the period of Reporting.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 will be available on the Companys website i.e. www.goldkartjewels.com

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As per regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulation, the Compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply in respect of the following class of the Companies:

a. Listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and Net worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

b. Listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

Since, our Company falls in the ambit of aforesaid exemption (b); hence compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance shall not apply to the Company and it does not form the part of the Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

During the year under review, there was no employee who has drawn remuneration in excess of the limits set out under section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as “Annexure IV”.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the Constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. There was no case filed or registered with the Committee during the year, under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Further Company ensures that there is a healthy and safe environment for every women employee at the workplace and made the necessary policies for safe and secure environment for women employee.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

These Financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with India Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”), notified under section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read along with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has established a well-defined process of risk management wherein the identification, analysis and assessment of the various risks, measuring of the probable impact of such risks, formulation of risk mitigation strategy and implementation of the same takes place in a structured manner. Though the various risks associated with the business cannot be eliminated completely, all efforts are made to minimize the impact of such risks on the operations of the Company. Necessary internal control systems are also put in place by the Company on various activities across the board to ensure that business operations are directed towards attaining the stated organizational objectives with optimum utilization of the resources. The Company, through its risk management process, aims to contain the risks within its appetite. There are no risks which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of the Company.

REPORTING ON SUSTAINABILITY

We are continuously striving to promote better and more effective sustainability policy and practices. In order to ensure transparent communication of our sustainability efforts to all our stakeholders we have made conscious efforts through technology innovation and effective communication and transparency.

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet as per section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 from the part of the notes to the Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF MATERIAL CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH THE RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the year under the review were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Your Directors draw your attention to related parties transactions entered as per section 188 of the companies during the year as are detailed in Annexure-III attached to this report.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy has been adopted to provide appropriate Avenues to the employees to bring to the attention of the management, the concerns about any unethical behaviour, by

using the mechanism provided in the Policy. In cases related to financial irregularities, including fraud or suspected fraud, the employees may directly approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. We confirm that no director or employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee during F.Y. 2023-24.

The Policy provides that no adverse action shall be taken or recommended against any employee in retaliation to his/her disclosure, if any, in good faith of any unethical and improper practices or alleged wrongful conduct. This Policy protects such employees from unfair or prejudicial treatment by anyone in the Company. The same is available on the Companys Web www.sonahisona.com.

AUDITORS:

1. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. J S Shah & Co. was appointed as the statutory auditor in the board meeting dated 08.06.2020 subject to approval of shareholders in 11th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting of the company. As required under Regulation 33(d) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Now in this Annual General Meeting the statutory auditor is reappointed for the second consecutive term of 5 years from the conclusion of 15 th AGM till the conclusion of 20 th Annual General meeting of the company.

2. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board of directors pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, has appointed M/s. Nirav Shah & Associates (CP. No. 27102), Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit as per the provisions of the said Act for the Financial Year 2023-24. A Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure-II in Form MR-3.

3. INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Board of directors has appointed M/s. Dipesh Chokshi & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as the internal auditor of the company. The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee and Board from time to time.

4. COST AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

As per provision of section 148(3) of Companies Act, 2013 and rule 6(2) of Companies (Cost records and audit) Rules, 2014, the company is not required to appoint a cost auditor to maintain / audit the cost records of the company for cost audit report.

REVIEW OF AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors M/s J S Shah & Co. (FRN: 132059W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, in the Auditors report. No qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks has been received by Secretarial Auditors M/s. Nirav Shah & Associates, Ahmedabad, Practicing Company Secretary, in their Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

As required under Regulation 34 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”) the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year under review is presented in a separate section forming the part of the Annual Report is attached here with as Annexure I.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES:

During the year under review, all the equity shares were dematerialized through depositories viz. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, which represents 100% of the total paid-up capital of the Company. The Company ISIN No. is INE06MH01016 and Registrar and Share Transfer Agent is Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

DIRECTOR REMUNERATION AND SITTING FEES:

Members attention is drawn to Financial Statements wherein the disclosure of remuneration paid to Directors is given during the year 2023-24. No Sitting fees have been paid to the Non-executive directors and Independent Directors. The Nomination and remuneration policy is available on the website of the company at www.goldkartjewels.com.

DISCLOSURES BY DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors have submitted notice of interest in Form MBP 1 under Section 184(1) as well as information by directors in Form DIR 8 under Section 164(2) and declarations as to compliance with the Companies Act, 2013.

DISQUALIFICATIONS OF DIRECTORS:

During the financial year 2022-23 under review the Company has received Form DIR-8 from all Directors as required under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 that none of the Directors of your Company is disqualified; to hold office as director disqualified as per provision of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and debarred from holding the office of a Director pursuant to any order of the SEBI or any such authority in terms of SEBIs Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated 20th June 2018 on the subject “Enforcement of SEBI orders regarding appointment of Directors by Listed Companies”.

The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

SECRETARIAL STANDARD:

Your Directors states that they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the Secretarial Standards and that such system are adequate and operating effectively.

SEBI COMPLAINTS REDRESS SYSTEM (SCORES):

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during financial year 202324.

INVESTOR GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL STATUS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there were no complaints or queries received from the shareholders of the Company. Company Secretary, acts as the Compliance Officer of the Company is responsible for complying with the provisions of the Listing Regulations, requirements of securities laws and SEBI Insider Trading Regulations. The Investor can sent their query at cs@sonahisona.com.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO.

Information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo are under:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

Energy conservation is very important for the company and therefore energy conservation measures are undertaken wherever practicable in its plant and attached facilities. The Company is making every effort to ensure the optimal use of energy, avoid waste and conserve energy by using energy efficient equipments with latest technologies.

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 (Amount in Rs.) Fuels Rs. 66322 Power /electricity Rs. 87556

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Your Company firmly believes that adoption and use of technology is a fundamental business requirement for carrying out business effectively and efficiently. While the industry is labour intensive, we believe that mechanization of development through technological innovations is the way to address the huge demand supply gap in the industry. We are constantly upgrading our technology to reduce costs and achieve economies of scale. Innovation and focus of continuously launching a new offering drive differentiation and creating value has become a norm for the Industry, Thus a robust focus on developing new features and technology solutions to capture the consumers imagination and fuel the desire for enhanced experiences continues to be critical for Organizations.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The foreign exchange earnings and out flow during the period under review as follows:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 T otal foreign exchange outgo - - T otal foreign exchange inflow - -

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company is pleased to report that during the year under reporting, the industrial relations were cordial.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record the appreciation of the valuable contribution and dedication shown by the employees of the Company, RTA, Auditors and Practicing Company Secretary which have contributed to the successful management of the Companys affairs.

The Directors also take this opportunity to thank all the stakeholders, Investors, Clients, Banks, Government, Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchange for their continued support.

By Order of the Board For, Goldkart Jewels Limited [Formerly known as, Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited]