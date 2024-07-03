Goldkart Jewels Ltd Summary

Goldkart Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited on February 09, 2010. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited on July 19, 2017. Further, the Company name was changed from Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Limited to Goldkart Jewels Limited on September 5, 2023.The Founder of the Company, Vijay Shah, had started a Proprietorship Concern in the name of M/s. Sona Hi Sona way back in 2000. The Proprietorship, then, was engaged in the business of Jewellery. He has been actively involved in the business of Jewellery since 2001 and with a vision to expand his business further. He, along with his wife, Alpaben Shah, incorporated a Company, Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Private Limited as a private limited company. Later, on September 09, 2010, the Company took over the entire business of the Sole Proprietorship which was founded by Vijay Shah in the year 2000, vide an Agreement for Sale and Purchase of Business dated September 09, 2010. The Company has three brands (i) Sona Hi Sona (ii) Freya and (iii) Jinansh of which the company mainly operates through its two known brands, viz., Freya and Jinansh. Under Brand Freya, it deals in antique Jewellery & ornaments and under Brand Jinansh, the company deals with American Diamond (AD) Jewellery, therein. The Company is into Job Work and Trading Business of Gold Jewellery and Ornaments. The Company gets the job work done from outside for its own designs. However, the company does not perform any job work activity for other companies. Its Product Collection list includes Gold Jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. The Company offers its customers a broad variety of Gold Jewellery in order to cater to regional tastes. It also customizes Jewellery on individual basis. The designing and job work of its products is done either in house or by third parties on job work basis. Apart from its own Jewellery it is also dealing in wholesale trading of branded Jewellery. The Company also deals in Real Diamond and Silver Jewellery and Ornaments. To reach up to the utmost customer satisfaction level, the company designs jewelleries as per the Customer preference(s). Being a customer-centric company, its prime focus is to attain the utmost client satisfaction by offering them quality products. The Company also delivers its products in a packaging material to ensure safe transport. Moreover, transparent business dealings and timely delivery of products helps it in maintaining cordial relations with its customers. The Company strives at all times to provide products that offers its customers the designs with desired finish and quality.In October 2019, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 45,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.5 Crore.