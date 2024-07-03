Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1.03
Prev. Close₹1.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹1.03
Day's Low₹1.03
52 Week's High₹1.48
52 Week's Low₹0.7
Book Value₹7.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.7
31.7
31.7
31.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.91
219.06
220.94
222.6
Net Worth
248.61
250.76
252.64
254.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.49
12.71
6.46
2.83
yoy growth (%)
-72.51
96.71
128.16
-96.9
Raw materials
-3.36
-11.6
-6.98
-3.16
As % of sales
96.38
91.3
108.09
111.64
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.67
-0.85
-1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.42
-0.04
-2.52
-3.04
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.44
-0.63
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.05
0.03
-3.54
Working capital
-3.35
-1.25
-1.97
-5.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.51
96.71
128.16
-96.9
Op profit growth
1,720.15
-71
-32.98
-57.38
EBIT growth
-2,690.28
-127.58
-14.6
-73.79
Net profit growth
7,272.96
-96.14
-62.28
-79.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.64
1.63
4.26
3.5
12.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.64
1.63
4.26
3.5
12.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.04
0.01
8.29
0.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Nandlal Goenka
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Navneet Goenka
Independent Director
Bhau Sanjay Dhure
Independent Director
Dhara Atul Shah
Independent Director
Tushar Momaiyah
Executive Director
Sanjeev Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dimpal Jaiswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd
Summary
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 5, 1990 with the name Goenka Exports Private Limited. In January 30, 2002, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Goenka Exports Limited. On March 21, 2008, the Company again changed their name to Goenka Diamond and Jewels Private Limited and on April 15, 2008, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited .The Company was promoted by Nand Lal Goenka and his two sons, Mr. Navneet Goenka and Mr. Nitin Goenka. Navneet Goenka and Nitin Goenka. The Company is in the business of cutting and polishing of diamonds and manufacturing and retailing of diamond jewellery. It supplies the polished diamonds primarily to wholesalers, jewellery manufacturers, traders and retailers based out India and other countries such as Hong Kong, South East Asia and USA. Their quality and commitment to service has earned them a good reputation among Indian Jewellery and Diamond houses.The business is broadly divided into diamond processing business and jewellery business. Their diamond processing business consists of trading, cutting and polishing of diamonds and jewellery business of manufacturing and retail of jewellery. They have two sub-brands Ceres which deals in high-end jewellery and G-Wild targeting the youthThe companys product profile includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, etc. which is manuf
Read More
The Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is ₹32.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is ₹0.7 and ₹1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at -14.60%, 1 Year at 28.24%, 6 Month at 12.37%, 3 Month at -22.14% and 1 Month at 4.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.