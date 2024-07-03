Summary

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 5, 1990 with the name Goenka Exports Private Limited. In January 30, 2002, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Goenka Exports Limited. On March 21, 2008, the Company again changed their name to Goenka Diamond and Jewels Private Limited and on April 15, 2008, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited .The Company was promoted by Nand Lal Goenka and his two sons, Mr. Navneet Goenka and Mr. Nitin Goenka. Navneet Goenka and Nitin Goenka. The Company is in the business of cutting and polishing of diamonds and manufacturing and retailing of diamond jewellery. It supplies the polished diamonds primarily to wholesalers, jewellery manufacturers, traders and retailers based out India and other countries such as Hong Kong, South East Asia and USA. Their quality and commitment to service has earned them a good reputation among Indian Jewellery and Diamond houses.The business is broadly divided into diamond processing business and jewellery business. Their diamond processing business consists of trading, cutting and polishing of diamonds and jewellery business of manufacturing and retail of jewellery. They have two sub-brands Ceres which deals in high-end jewellery and G-Wild targeting the youthThe companys product profile includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, etc. which is manuf

Read More