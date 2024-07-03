iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Share Price

1.03
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.03
  • Day's High1.03
  • 52 Wk High1.48
  • Prev. Close1.09
  • Day's Low1.03
  • 52 Wk Low 0.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1.03

Prev. Close

1.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0.64

Day's High

1.03

Day's Low

1.03

52 Week's High

1.48

52 Week's Low

0.7

Book Value

7.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.54%

Non-Promoter- 2.17%

Institutions: 2.17%

Non-Institutions: 40.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.7

31.7

31.7

31.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

216.91

219.06

220.94

222.6

Net Worth

248.61

250.76

252.64

254.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.49

12.71

6.46

2.83

yoy growth (%)

-72.51

96.71

128.16

-96.9

Raw materials

-3.36

-11.6

-6.98

-3.16

As % of sales

96.38

91.3

108.09

111.64

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.67

-0.85

-1.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.42

-0.04

-2.52

-3.04

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.44

-0.63

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.05

0.03

-3.54

Working capital

-3.35

-1.25

-1.97

-5.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.51

96.71

128.16

-96.9

Op profit growth

1,720.15

-71

-32.98

-57.38

EBIT growth

-2,690.28

-127.58

-14.6

-73.79

Net profit growth

7,272.96

-96.14

-62.28

-79.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.64

1.63

4.26

3.5

12.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.64

1.63

4.26

3.5

12.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.04

0.01

8.29

0.78

View Annually Results

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Nandlal Goenka

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Navneet Goenka

Independent Director

Bhau Sanjay Dhure

Independent Director

Dhara Atul Shah

Independent Director

Tushar Momaiyah

Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dimpal Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd

Summary

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 5, 1990 with the name Goenka Exports Private Limited. In January 30, 2002, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Goenka Exports Limited. On March 21, 2008, the Company again changed their name to Goenka Diamond and Jewels Private Limited and on April 15, 2008, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited .The Company was promoted by Nand Lal Goenka and his two sons, Mr. Navneet Goenka and Mr. Nitin Goenka. Navneet Goenka and Nitin Goenka. The Company is in the business of cutting and polishing of diamonds and manufacturing and retailing of diamond jewellery. It supplies the polished diamonds primarily to wholesalers, jewellery manufacturers, traders and retailers based out India and other countries such as Hong Kong, South East Asia and USA. Their quality and commitment to service has earned them a good reputation among Indian Jewellery and Diamond houses.The business is broadly divided into diamond processing business and jewellery business. Their diamond processing business consists of trading, cutting and polishing of diamonds and jewellery business of manufacturing and retail of jewellery. They have two sub-brands Ceres which deals in high-end jewellery and G-Wild targeting the youthThe companys product profile includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, etc. which is manuf
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd share price today?

The Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is ₹32.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is ₹0.7 and ₹1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd?

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.44%, 3 Years at -14.60%, 1 Year at 28.24%, 6 Month at 12.37%, 3 Month at -22.14% and 1 Month at 4.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.55 %
Institutions - 2.18 %
Public - 40.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.