Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.03
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.38

1.4

4.26

3.14

11.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.38

1.4

4.26

3.14

11.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.07

0.02

7.74

0.58

Total Income

0.4

1.47

4.27

10.88

11.87

Total Expenditure

1.69

2.1

5.18

11.97

12.19

PBIDT

-1.3

-0.63

-0.9

-1.09

-0.32

Interest

0.42

0.45

0.41

0.44

0.44

PBDT

-1.72

-1.08

-1.32

-1.53

-0.75

Depreciation

0.39

0.39

0.33

0.31

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0.02

0.05

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.11

-1.46

-1.67

-1.89

-1.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.03

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.11

-1.46

-1.64

-1.89

-1.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.11

-1.46

-1.64

-1.89

-1.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.7

31.7

31.7

31.7

31.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-342.1

-45

-21.12

-34.71

-2.83

PBDTM(%)

-452.63

-77.14

-30.98

-48.72

-6.64

PATM(%)

-555.26

-104.28

-39.2

-60.19

-10.09

