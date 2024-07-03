Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.38
1.4
4.26
3.14
11.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.38
1.4
4.26
3.14
11.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.07
0.02
7.74
0.58
Total Income
0.4
1.47
4.27
10.88
11.87
Total Expenditure
1.69
2.1
5.18
11.97
12.19
PBIDT
-1.3
-0.63
-0.9
-1.09
-0.32
Interest
0.42
0.45
0.41
0.44
0.44
PBDT
-1.72
-1.08
-1.32
-1.53
-0.75
Depreciation
0.39
0.39
0.33
0.31
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0.02
0.05
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.11
-1.46
-1.67
-1.89
-1.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.03
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.11
-1.46
-1.64
-1.89
-1.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.11
-1.46
-1.64
-1.89
-1.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.7
31.7
31.7
31.7
31.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-342.1
-45
-21.12
-34.71
-2.83
PBDTM(%)
-452.63
-77.14
-30.98
-48.72
-6.64
PATM(%)
-555.26
-104.28
-39.2
-60.19
-10.09
