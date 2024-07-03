Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.19
0.49
0.26
0.16
0.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.19
0.49
0.26
0.16
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.2
0.49
0.26
0.16
0.15
Total Expenditure
0.55
0.69
0.75
0.4
0.73
PBIDT
-0.35
-0.2
-0.49
-0.24
-0.58
Interest
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
PBDT
-0.49
-0.34
-0.62
-0.38
-0.72
Depreciation
0.09
0.14
0.12
0.12
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.59
-0.47
-0.74
-0.5
-0.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.59
-0.47
-0.74
-0.5
-0.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.59
-0.47
-0.74
-0.5
-0.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.7
31.7
31.7
31.7
31.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-184.21
-40.81
-188.46
-150
-414.28
PBDTM(%)
-257.89
-69.38
-238.46
-237.5
-514.28
PATM(%)
-310.52
-95.91
-284.61
-312.5
-600
