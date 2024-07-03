iifl-logo-icon 1
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Quarterly Results

1.03
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.19

0.49

0.26

0.16

0.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.19

0.49

0.26

0.16

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.2

0.49

0.26

0.16

0.15

Total Expenditure

0.55

0.69

0.75

0.4

0.73

PBIDT

-0.35

-0.2

-0.49

-0.24

-0.58

Interest

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

PBDT

-0.49

-0.34

-0.62

-0.38

-0.72

Depreciation

0.09

0.14

0.12

0.12

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.59

-0.47

-0.74

-0.5

-0.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.59

-0.47

-0.74

-0.5

-0.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.59

-0.47

-0.74

-0.5

-0.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.7

31.7

31.7

31.7

31.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-184.21

-40.81

-188.46

-150

-414.28

PBDTM(%)

-257.89

-69.38

-238.46

-237.5

-514.28

PATM(%)

-310.52

-95.91

-284.61

-312.5

-600

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.