Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.03
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Goenka Diamond FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.42

-0.04

-2.52

-3.04

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.44

-0.63

-0.58

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.05

0.03

-3.54

Working capital

-3.35

-1.25

-1.97

-5.32

Other operating items

Operating

-18.35

-1.8

-5.08

-12.51

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-18.35

-1.8

-5.08

-12.51

Equity raised

459.32

460.25

465.95

479.47

Investing

-4.3

0

0

-0.6

Financing

360.1

84.66

49.56

23.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

796.76

543.11

510.42

489.78

