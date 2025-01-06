Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.42
-0.04
-2.52
-3.04
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.44
-0.63
-0.58
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.05
0.03
-3.54
Working capital
-3.35
-1.25
-1.97
-5.32
Other operating items
Operating
-18.35
-1.8
-5.08
-12.51
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-18.35
-1.8
-5.08
-12.51
Equity raised
459.32
460.25
465.95
479.47
Investing
-4.3
0
0
-0.6
Financing
360.1
84.66
49.56
23.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
796.76
543.11
510.42
489.78
