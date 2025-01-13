iifl-logo-icon 1
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Key Ratios

0.97
(-5.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.62

65.82

149.58

-96.62

Op profit growth

327.73

-79.85

-9.17

-62.45

EBIT growth

385

-82.97

-1.1

-65.21

Net profit growth

-15.73

-78.19

-26.7

-71.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-263

-16.82

-138.54

-380.73

EBIT margin

-253.24

-14.29

-139.19

-351.28

Net profit margin

-59.16

-19.21

-146.13

-497.58

RoCE

-2.07

-0.42

-2.42

-2.4

RoNW

-0.21

-0.24

-1.09

-1.41

RoA

-0.12

-0.14

-0.63

-0.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.07

-0.08

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.07

-0.09

-0.37

-0.5

Book value per share

7.69

7.76

7.96

8.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

-26.71

-2.75

0

0

P/CEPS

-23.82

-2.39

-1.56

-1.35

P/B

0.24

0.02

0.07

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

-28.55

-138.56

-20.03

-20.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.85

2.25

-0.34

32.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

78,799.33

21,479.29

35,448.45

88,607.18

Inventory days

1,868.66

802.15

2,038.28

6,653.37

Creditor days

-10,314.26

-8,683.48

-7,014.5

-8,766.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

15.77

3.16

18.31

13.94

Net debt / equity

0.74

0.74

0.72

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

-19.76

-85.1

-17.18

-15.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-151.23

-98

-192.59

-381.59

Employee costs

-16.23

-5.34

-11.8

-40.5

Other costs

-195.53

-13.47

-34.14

-58.64

