Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.62
65.82
149.58
-96.62
Op profit growth
327.73
-79.85
-9.17
-62.45
EBIT growth
385
-82.97
-1.1
-65.21
Net profit growth
-15.73
-78.19
-26.7
-71.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-263
-16.82
-138.54
-380.73
EBIT margin
-253.24
-14.29
-139.19
-351.28
Net profit margin
-59.16
-19.21
-146.13
-497.58
RoCE
-2.07
-0.42
-2.42
-2.4
RoNW
-0.21
-0.24
-1.09
-1.41
RoA
-0.12
-0.14
-0.63
-0.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.07
-0.08
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.07
-0.09
-0.37
-0.5
Book value per share
7.69
7.76
7.96
8.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-26.71
-2.75
0
0
P/CEPS
-23.82
-2.39
-1.56
-1.35
P/B
0.24
0.02
0.07
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
-28.55
-138.56
-20.03
-20.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.85
2.25
-0.34
32.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
78,799.33
21,479.29
35,448.45
88,607.18
Inventory days
1,868.66
802.15
2,038.28
6,653.37
Creditor days
-10,314.26
-8,683.48
-7,014.5
-8,766.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
15.77
3.16
18.31
13.94
Net debt / equity
0.74
0.74
0.72
0.69
Net debt / op. profit
-19.76
-85.1
-17.18
-15.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-151.23
-98
-192.59
-381.59
Employee costs
-16.23
-5.34
-11.8
-40.5
Other costs
-195.53
-13.47
-34.14
-58.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.