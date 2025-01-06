Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.49
12.71
6.46
2.83
yoy growth (%)
-72.51
96.71
128.16
-96.9
Raw materials
-3.36
-11.6
-6.98
-3.16
As % of sales
96.38
91.3
108.09
111.64
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.67
-0.85
-1.16
As % of sales
15.47
5.27
13.22
41.17
Other costs
-14.23
-1.23
-1.39
-2.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
407.41
9.75
21.62
93.39
Operating profit
-14.64
-0.8
-2.77
-4.14
OPM
-419.27
-6.32
-42.94
-146.2
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.44
-0.63
-0.58
Interest expense
-0.56
-0.57
-0.58
-0.77
Other income
1.19
1.78
1.46
2.45
Profit before tax
-14.42
-0.04
-2.52
-3.04
Taxes
-0.17
-0.05
0.03
-3.54
Tax rate
1.21
129.18
-1.53
116.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.59
-0.09
-2.48
-6.59
Exceptional items
7.53
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.06
-0.09
-2.48
-6.59
yoy growth (%)
7,272.96
-96.14
-62.28
-79.53
NPM
-202.18
-0.75
-38.48
-232.83
