Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.03
(-5.50%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.49

12.71

6.46

2.83

yoy growth (%)

-72.51

96.71

128.16

-96.9

Raw materials

-3.36

-11.6

-6.98

-3.16

As % of sales

96.38

91.3

108.09

111.64

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.67

-0.85

-1.16

As % of sales

15.47

5.27

13.22

41.17

Other costs

-14.23

-1.23

-1.39

-2.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

407.41

9.75

21.62

93.39

Operating profit

-14.64

-0.8

-2.77

-4.14

OPM

-419.27

-6.32

-42.94

-146.2

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.44

-0.63

-0.58

Interest expense

-0.56

-0.57

-0.58

-0.77

Other income

1.19

1.78

1.46

2.45

Profit before tax

-14.42

-0.04

-2.52

-3.04

Taxes

-0.17

-0.05

0.03

-3.54

Tax rate

1.21

129.18

-1.53

116.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.59

-0.09

-2.48

-6.59

Exceptional items

7.53

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.06

-0.09

-2.48

-6.59

yoy growth (%)

7,272.96

-96.14

-62.28

-79.53

NPM

-202.18

-0.75

-38.48

-232.83

