Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.7
31.7
31.7
31.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.91
219.06
220.94
222.6
Net Worth
248.61
250.76
252.64
254.3
Minority Interest
Debt
177.3
177.1
176.96
178.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
425.91
427.86
429.6
432.8
Fixed Assets
6.43
6.93
7.04
7.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.31
0.31
0.35
Networking Capital
418.7
420.17
421.16
424.97
Inventories
7.1
7.62
7.8
11.54
Inventory Days
1,205.73
Sundry Debtors
697.69
697.76
697.3
697.35
Debtor Days
72,861.03
Other Current Assets
27.09
27.08
27.09
27.07
Sundry Creditors
-298.44
-298.34
-297.78
-298.31
Creditor Days
31,168.24
Other Current Liabilities
-14.74
-13.95
-13.25
-12.68
Cash
0.28
0.24
0.89
0.1
Total Assets
425.91
427.84
429.59
432.8
