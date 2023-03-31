To,

To the Members of

Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the accompanying standalone Ind AS Financial statements of Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. We do not express an opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company. Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on this standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

(a) We draw attention to Note No 17 (3) of the standalone financialstatements regarding commencement of Corporate

Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, 2016 and appointment of Interim Resolution

Professional (IRP) to carry function as mentioned under the Code. Consequently, the powers of Board stand suspended and are exercised by the IRP in line with the provisions of the Code. Subsequent to issue of public announcement by IRP, the claims submitted by the financial creditors, operational creditors and operational been collated and admitted by the IRP. Attention is invited to Note No. 17 (4) wherein the secured financial creditors have submitted claims amounting to Rs. 49,408.27 lakhs against the outstanding amount of Rs. 17,730.38 lakhs as appearing in the books of accounts of the company. The differential amount of Rs. 31,677.89 lakhs has which is pertaining to interest and other adjustments have not been accounted for and to that extent interest and liability has not been provided by the Company. Also, no accounting adjustment has been carried out of any short and/or excess claims received by the IRP in respect of Operation Creditors (Govt. Dues) amounting to Rs. 5,070.17 lakhs and other operational creditors of Rs. 29.77 lakhs.

(b) We draw attention to Note No. 17 (5) of standalone financial statements regarding default in repayment of loans and interest to banks (including ARC) owing to which the banks have classified the account as NPA and recalled its loans and has initiated various legal actions for recovery of its dues including legal action initiated under SARFESI Act, The Recovery of Debts due to Banks and Financial Institution Act, 1993. The outstanding loans, credit balances and interest due to banks (including ARC) amounting to Rs. 17730.38 lacs and adhoc / repayment of loan amount to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) of Rs. 1405.61 lacs for which no confirmation/ statements have been provided to us are subject to reconciliation and subsequent adjustments. regarding non-provision of the expected credit loss/ impairment (c) ReferNoteNo.9(a),(b)and(c) offinancial relating to overdue Trade Receivables of Rs. 69768.84 Lacs as per the requirement of Ind- AS 109 "Financial Instruments". In view of defaults in payment obligations by the Trade Receivables on due date, non-recoveries from Trade Receivables, non-receipt of confirmations/ reconciliation from Trade receivables, initiation of legal action/ suits against Trade Receivables by the company, notices/ summon to the Company from Enforcement Directorate, Reserve Bank of India, Development

Commissioner of Surat SEZ and in absence of clear forward looking information regarding outcome of pending legal actions initiated and time frame and quantum of realisability of these Trade receivables, we are unable to determine the amount of expected credit loss/ impairment based on provision matrix as per the requirements of Ind-AS 109 "Financial Instruments" and its consequential impact, on the financial results.

(d) Trade payables and other payables amounting to Rs. 29717.66 lacs are outstanding since long for which neither any confirmation have been provided nor are we aware of any legal action initiated by the vendors against the Company. In absence of current status and relevant details, we are unable to comment on the payment obligation in this regard and its consequential impact on the financial statements. statement wherein, the company has (e) ReferNoteNo.9(b),18(b)and5(a)ofthefinancial not translated following monetary items denominated in foreign currency as at year ended closing rate and has been carried forward at the rate as at 31st March 2015, 31st March 2016, and / or 31st March 2017, which is not in accordance with Ind-AS -21 "The Effect of changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" and accounting policy followed by the Company.

i. Trade receivable amounting to Rs. 69,703.18 lacs ii. Trade payables and other payable amounting to Rs. 29,717.66 lacs iii. Loans to subsidiary (including accrued interest) amounting to Rs. 2,127.08 lacs

The company has not provided for cumulative exchange gain (net) on the above items amounting to Rs. 14163.00 lacs including exchange gain of Rs.1369.09 lacs pertaining to the year ended on March 31, 2024 respectively. Accordingly, exchange gain is understated by Rs. 1369.09 for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) The Company has made provision for expected credited loss of Rs. 877.13 Lacs against the interest receivable on loan from a subsidiary and has recognized loss of Rs. 49.00 lacs on current investment designated through FVTPL. No deferred tax assets thereon amounting to Rs. 233.09 lacs have been recognized which is not in accordance with Ind AS-12 "Income Taxes.

Had the exchange difference as stated in para (e), deferred tax as stated in para (f) and financial creditors as stated in para (a) above been provided, the overstatement and understatement of assets and liabilities are as under: -

Head of Assets/ Liabilities Assets Liabilities Under statement Over Statement Under statement Over statement Trade Receivables (exchange gain) 21,443.82 - - - Trade Payables (exchange loss) - - 7,824.12 - Non-Current financial assets 367.58 - - - Current Financial Assets 177.31 - - - Borrowings 31,677.89 Current financial liabilities 1.58 Deferred Tax Liability - - 233.09 - Other Equity - - - 17,747.97 Total 21,988.71 - 39,736.68 17,747.97

Due to uncertainties with respect to settlement of bank dues and interest, adjustments of trade receivables and payables and its consequential impact on taxation thereof, we are unable to ascertain the tax impact and liability, on the financial results.

(g) Refer Note No. 5(b) and 40(c) of the financial statement, no provision for the expected credit loss/ impairment on loan to a subsidiary amounting to Rs. 1249.95 Lacs has been recognized as per the requirement of Ind- AS 109 "Financial Instruments". The net worth of above subsidiary is negative and based on reasonable and supportable information regarding the current financialstatus and business condition of the subsidiary, there hasbeensignificantincrease in credit risk and there could be delay/default in recovery of this amount. Considering the above, we are unable to comment on the amount of expected credit loss/ impairment and its consequential impact, on the financial results.

(h) The Inventory has been taken on the basis of physical verification carried out by the management (including inventory lying with franchisees on approval basis) as at the year end and its valuation is based on determination of estimated net realizable value and specific identification which involves technical judgment of management. In the absence of any valuation by an independent expert, we have relied upon by the physical verification and valuation of the Inventory as certified and determined by the management.

(i) Refer Note No. 40(b) of the financialstatement regarding investment of Rs. 2.03 lacs in its subsidiary namely M.B. Diamonds LLC and Rs. 7.44 lacs in its subsidiary namely Goenka Diamond and Jewels DMCC, the net-worth of these subsidiaries is negative. The Company has not made any provision for Impairment against these investments and advance.

(j) Balances with Banks amounting to Rs. 1.55 lacs (debit balances), Other non-current deposits amounting to Rs. 13.23 lacs, other current assets (balance with government authorities) amounting to Rs. 32.48 lacs, Other Current Assets and Liabilities are subject to confirmations and consequential adjustment thereof

Material Uncertainty related to going concern

The Companys operating results have been materially affected due to various factors including non-realization of unconfirmed Trade receivables, defaults in repayment of loans and interest to banks, non-availability of finance banks in consortium, legal actions/ insolvency proceedings initiated by banks against company for recovery of its dues, notices/ summon to company/director(s) from Enforcement Directorate, Reserve Bank of India, Development Commissioner of Surat SEZ and from other regulatory authorities, commencement of CIRP proceedings as stated in Note No. 17(3) of standalone financial statements, Debt Recovery Tribunals and other courts for recovery of banks dues and possession/attachment/sale of companys properties, assignment and transfer of dues in favor of an asset reconstruction company (ARC), pending income tax demands and consequent attachment of bank accounts by Income tax department, reliance on occasional sales for meeting out expenses, overall substantial decrease in volume of business and sales, non-payment of statutory dues and taxes, overdue non-realization of loan and interest thereon from a subsidiary etc. We are also unable to determine unconfirmed the impact of actions and forthcoming actions that may be taken by various legal and statutory authorities due to various factors mentioned herein above. These eventscausesignificantdoubts on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. The appropriateness of the going concern assumption is dependent on the companys ability to raise adequate finance from alternative means, settlement of its due from banks and ARC, outcome of CIRP process and recoveries from overseas Trade

Receivables to meet its short term and long term obligations as well as to establish consistent business operation. The above situation indicates that material uncertainty exist that cast significant doubt on companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Because of the significance of the matters described above in the "Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion" section of our report, absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidences and Material uncertainty related to Going Concern paragraph above, it is not possible to form an opinion on the financial statements due to the potential interaction of the multiple uncertainties and their possible cumulative effect on the financial statements. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the financialstatements .

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("the Code") and related rules and regulations issued thereunder, Corporate Insolvency Process ("CIRP") of Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited was initiated by financial creditors. The Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Jaipur Bench, vide order no. CP(IB)2067/ MB/2019 delivered on 11th April 2022 appointed an Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") to manage affairs of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Code. Thereafter, NCLT vide order dated April 12, 2023 appointed Mr. Sourabh Malpani as IRP replacing the previous IRP appointed. Upon appointment of IRP under the Code, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company remained suspended and vest with the IRP.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and the maintenance of adequate internalfinancialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to conduct an audit of the Companys financial statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing and to issue an auditors report. However, because of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in India under the Companies Act, 2013, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the requirements under the Companies act, 2013

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. As described in Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to obtain all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. Due to possible effects of the matters as described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash

Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Due to effects/ possible effects of the matters described in Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether theaforesaidstandaloneInd-ASfinancialstatements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. As at March 31, 2024, there are no directors on the board of the Company. Accordingly, reporting on compliance of section 164 (2) of the Act is not applicable;

f. The matters described in Basis of Disclaimer of opinion paragraph and other observations made in statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order above, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 38 to the Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. The amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company have been transferred.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and therefore compliance of Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility of the accounting software used for maintaining books of accounts was not enabled for the period from April 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023. Except for the observation mentioned above the audit trail (edit log) facility for the remaining periods was enabled and operated for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Ummed Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No.119250W U. M. Jain Partner Membership No.070863 Mumbai: May 30, 2024 UDIN No: 24070863BKEHII2767

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. There is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. No material discrepancieswerenoticedonsuchverification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financialstatements are held in the name of the Company:

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) As informed by the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,

1988 (as amended 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (e) is not applicable. ii. (a) As per the information furnished, the Inventories have been physically verified by the management at the year-end.

In our opinion, having regard to the size, nature and location of inventory, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. As per the information and explanation given to us the quarterly returns or statements have not been submitted to bank for the reason as stated in Note No. 17 of standalone financial statement and therefore we are unable to comment on the same.

iii. As required under clause 3(iii) of the Order, the relevant details to the extent applicable in respect of the investments, guarantee and/or loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, made by the Company during the year to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties is given as under: -

(a) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans given to others is as under:

Particulars Guarantees (INR in lacs) Securities (In Numbers) Loans (unsecured) (INR in lacs) Advances in nature of loans (INR in lacs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Nil Nil Nil Nil - Subsidiary Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date Nil Nil 1249.95 Nil - Subsidiary

(b) The Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantees, given any security or granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans and provided any guarantees and hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In respect of loans granted to subsidiary by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and therefore we are unable to comment on the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest.

(d) In respect of loans granted to subsidiary by the Company, in absence of any stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest we are unable to comment on the amount overdue for more than ninety days. However, amount of Rs. 877.13 lakhs is shown as interest due from subsidiary against which the company has made provision of equivalent amount for expected credit loss.

(e) In the absence of any stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal, we are unable to comment on loans or advances in the nature of loans which has fallen due during the year.

(f) The Company during the year has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, where applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (v) is not applicable.

(vi) As per information and explanation given to us by the management, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months are as under: -

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Employee Provident Fund Organization P r o v i d e n t Fund 21.38 0.06 2016-17 to 2022-2023 01/04/2023 to 31/08/2023 15th day of next month Not Yet paid Employee State Insurance Corporation E.S.I.C. 2.51 0.02 2016-17 to 2022-2023 01/04/2023 to 31/08/2023 15th day of next month Not Yet paid Department of Sales Tax, Maharashtra Profession Tax 1.46 0.14 2016-17 to 2022-2023 01/04/2023 to 31/08/2024 21st day of next month Not Yet paid Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 VAT 4.25 2017-2018 July, 2017 Not Yet paid Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 7.33 2017-2018 20th day of next month Not Yet paid Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 203.07 (excluding Interest) Financial Year 2012-13 31-Mar-13 Not Yet paid 53.87 (excluding Interest) Financial Year 2012-2013 14th Oct 2013 Not Yet paid Central Excise and Customs Act Service Tax 1.40 FY 2008-2009 FY 2011-2012 Commissioner of Central Excise has decided appeal in favour of the Company, interest amount due Not Yet paid

(b) Details of statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax and Income Tax which have not been deposited as on

March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are as under:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income 1,109.47 AY 2008-2009 During the financial by NCLT, Jaipur and subsequently, the Income Tax Department has passed an order dismissing all cross appeals filed by assesse and revenue being not maintainable with liberty to file fresh appeal. The department has filed claim with IRP amounting to Rs. 5068.52 lakhs which has been accepted by the IRP. The amounts shown against the respective assessment year are demands as appearing during the previous financial year. Tax 702.63 AY 2009-2010 70.18 AY 2010-2011 2,556.50 AY 2010-2011 71.71 AY 2011-2012 1,999.72 AY 2012-2013 80.45 AY 2013-2014 130.26 AY 2014-2015 1.42 AY 2018-2019 0.40 AY 2017-2018 0.20 AY 2016-2017 40.47 2009-2010 to 2021-2022 Claimed accepted by IRP Punjab Value Added Tax VAT 31.83 FY 2012-13 In the office of Dy. Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Admn). Ludhiana Division, Ludhiana

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, there are no transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (viii) is not applicable.

(ix) (a) The Company has defaulted to various banks in re-payment of working capital - export credit facilities and Corporate Loan which have been crystallized and/or became overdue or recalled at various dates, the summarized position of such defaults at the balance sheet date is as under: -

Details of continuing defaults

Name of Bank Facility Date of Default Amount Date of default ended Central Bank of India/ Alchemist ARC Ltd Post & Pre-Shipment Loans Jan 2014 1,032.78 Continuing Corporation Bank Post & Pre-Shipment Loans and Term Loan April 21, 2016 2,284.80 Continuing Punjab National Bank Post & Pre-Shipment Loans and Term Loan March 31, 2016 4,493.31 Continuing Punjab & Sind Bank Post & Pre-Shipment Loans June 30, 2014 3,141.25 Continuing AXIS Bank / Alchemist ARC Ltd Post & Pre-Shipment Loans and Term Loan July 31, 2016 2,089.86 Continuing UCO Bank/ Alchemist ARC Ltd Post & Pre-Shipment Loans April 4, 2016 1,002.40 Continuing Karnataka Bank/ Alchemist ARC Ltd Post & Pre-Shipment Loans June 29, 2016 758.82 Continuing Axis Bank Ltd/ Alchemist ARC Ltd Overdrawn Balances in Bank Current Account July 31, 2016 1,362.64 Continuing Corporation Bank Overdrawn Balances in Bank Current Account April 21, 2016 15.31 Continuing Punjab National Bank Overdrawn Balances in Bank Current Account March 31, 2016 2.84 Continuing Punjab and Sindh Bank Overdrawn Balances in Bank Current Account June 30, 2014 1,090.84 Continuing

(b) Accordi(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the search performed by the management of defaulter list available of various banks website, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (b) is not applicable.

(c) Based on our examinations of the records and information and explanations given to us, no term loans have been raised during the year and hence the reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) Based on our examinations of the records and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented and based on our examination of records made available to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company have an internal audit system that commensurate with the nature and size of its business.

(b) The report of internal auditor for the period under audit has been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xv) is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 101.99 lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and has cash losses of Rs. 70.11 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable. ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial (xix)Onthebasisofthefinancial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial evidence supporting the assumptions, indicate that material uncertainty exists thatmaycast significantdoubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on the examination of the records of the Company and information and explanation given to us, due to losses incurred, requirement of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) is not applicable.

For Ummed Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No.119250W U. M. Jain Partner Membership No 070863 Mumbai: May 30, 2024 UDIN No: 24070863BKEHII2767

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GOENKA DIAMOND AND JEWELS LIMITED ("Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

We do not express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company. Because of the significanceof the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company.

Basis for Disclaimer Opinion

The system of internal financial controls over financial reporting with regard to the Company were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control over financial such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 post CIRP period have been duly approved. We have verifiedits supportings, approvals on test basis. Since we have not been provided with risk control matrix, process notes etc. we are unable to comment on it.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer has affected our opinion on the financialstatements of the Company and we have issued a disclaimer of opinion on the financial statements (refer basis for disclaimer of opinion paragraph) in our audit report of even date).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financialinformation, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. The said responsibilities have been conferred upon to Resolution Professional upon commencement of CIRP.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing as specified 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal financial controls maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of un-authorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluationoftheinternal financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk controlsover that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.