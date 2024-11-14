|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2) To approve Directors Repot for year ended March 31 2024 3) To approve notice convening annual general meeting 4) To fix time date and venue of Annual General Meeting 5) To fix cut - off date for dispatch of notice 6) To fix cut - off date for e-voting 7) To fix book closure dates 8) To appoint scrutiniser 9) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed herewith is Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Auditors Report for the quarter ended June 302024. 2) To decide upon AGM related matter 3) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24. 3) To note declaration given by the Directors 4) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; 2) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24; 3) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary to conduct compliance audit for FY 2023-24; 4) Other Business and routine matters; 5) Any other item with permission of Chair.
