Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd Board Meeting

0.97
(-5.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Goenka Diamond CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2) To approve Directors Repot for year ended March 31 2024 3) To approve notice convening annual general meeting 4) To fix time date and venue of Annual General Meeting 5) To fix cut - off date for dispatch of notice 6) To fix cut - off date for e-voting 7) To fix book closure dates 8) To appoint scrutiniser 9) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed herewith is Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Auditors Report for the quarter ended June 302024. 2) To decide upon AGM related matter 3) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company along with Audit Report for the quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24. 3) To note declaration given by the Directors 4) Any other item with permission of chair Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
GOENKA DIAMOND & JEWELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; 2) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24; 3) To appoint Mr. Vishal N. Manseta Practicing Company Secretary to conduct compliance audit for FY 2023-24; 4) Other Business and routine matters; 5) Any other item with permission of Chair.

Goenka Diamond: Related News

No Record Found

Loading...

