Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.65
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹293.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.45
P/E0.31
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield75.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
118.62
146.12
140.73
92.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,366.68
3,225.88
2,773.54
2,721.73
Net Worth
3,485.3
3,372
2,914.27
2,813.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
10,464.76
10,750.72
7,157.92
7,343.03
yoy growth (%)
-2.65
50.19
-2.52
-29.26
Raw materials
-9,821.21
-10,078.38
-6,418.9
-6,582.84
As % of sales
93.85
93.74
89.67
89.64
Employee costs
-38.76
-35.16
-24.28
-20.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
39.16
39.86
18.53
-22.57
Depreciation
-16.53
-19.88
-4.59
-4.76
Tax paid
0.56
4.99
0.32
1.29
Working capital
-59.32
1,328.19
374.08
2,079.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.65
50.19
-2.52
-29.26
Op profit growth
-15.6
-7.37
24.86
-18.98
EBIT growth
2.67
-7.15
38.45
-22.21
Net profit growth
-11.44
137.78
-183.27
-108.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
16,572.87
13,984.49
11,481.06
12,436
16,418.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,572.87
13,984.49
11,481.06
12,436
16,418.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
258.57
174.71
98.53
107.55
70.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,441.3
|91.58
|3,05,451.71
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
573.75
|86.08
|59,246.26
|185.37
|0.26
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
17.99
|20.42
|11,760.53
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
603.7
|38.13
|8,192.03
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Rajesh Exports Ltd
RAJESHEXPO
202.55
|0
|5,970.16
|6.6
|0
|2,618.71
|171.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dhanesh V Sheth
Director
Mehul C Choksi
Director
Nazura Ajaney
A-1 7th Floor Laxmi Tower,
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: 91-022-40354600
Website: http://www.gitanjaligroup.com
Email: investors@gitanjaligroup.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Gitanjali Gems Ltd is one of largest integrated diamond and jewellery manufacturers and retailers in India. The company is engaged in sourcing of rough diamonds from primary and secondary source suppl...
Read More
Reports by Gitanjali Gems Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.