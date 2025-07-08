iifl-logo
Gitanjali Gems Ltd Share Price Live

1.05
(5.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:26:12 PM

  • Open0.95
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1
  • Day's Low0.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.65
  • P/E0.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value293.83
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.45
  • Div. Yield75.47
No Records Found

Gitanjali Gems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gitanjali Gems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gitanjali Gems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gitanjali Gems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.75%

Non-Promoter- 15.60%

Institutions: 15.59%

Non-Institutions: 56.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gitanjali Gems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

118.62

146.12

140.73

92.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,366.68

3,225.88

2,773.54

2,721.73

Net Worth

3,485.3

3,372

2,914.27

2,813.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

10,464.76

10,750.72

7,157.92

7,343.03

yoy growth (%)

-2.65

50.19

-2.52

-29.26

Raw materials

-9,821.21

-10,078.38

-6,418.9

-6,582.84

As % of sales

93.85

93.74

89.67

89.64

Employee costs

-38.76

-35.16

-24.28

-20.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

39.16

39.86

18.53

-22.57

Depreciation

-16.53

-19.88

-4.59

-4.76

Tax paid

0.56

4.99

0.32

1.29

Working capital

-59.32

1,328.19

374.08

2,079.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.65

50.19

-2.52

-29.26

Op profit growth

-15.6

-7.37

24.86

-18.98

EBIT growth

2.67

-7.15

38.45

-22.21

Net profit growth

-11.44

137.78

-183.27

-108.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

16,572.87

13,984.49

11,481.06

12,436

16,418.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,572.87

13,984.49

11,481.06

12,436

16,418.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

258.57

174.71

98.53

107.55

70.91

View Annually Results

Gitanjali Gems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,441.3

91.583,05,451.718700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

573.75

86.0859,246.26185.370.265,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

17.99

20.4211,760.5395.110699.019.57

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

603.7

38.138,192.0362.3901,574.25115.58

Rajesh Exports Ltd

RAJESHEXPO

202.55

05,970.166.602,618.71171.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Dhanesh V Sheth

Director

Mehul C Choksi

Director

Nazura Ajaney

Registered Office

A-1 7th Floor Laxmi Tower,

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-022-40354600

Website: http://www.gitanjaligroup.com

Email: investors@gitanjaligroup.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Gitanjali Gems Ltd is one of largest integrated diamond and jewellery manufacturers and retailers in India. The company is engaged in sourcing of rough diamonds from primary and secondary source suppl...
Read More

Reports by Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gitanjali Gems Ltd share price today?

The Gitanjali Gems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gitanjali Gems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gitanjali Gems Ltd is ₹12.45 Cr. as of 01 Apr ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gitanjali Gems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gitanjali Gems Ltd is 0.31 and 0.00 as of 01 Apr ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gitanjali Gems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gitanjali Gems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gitanjali Gems Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Apr ‘19

What is the CAGR of Gitanjali Gems Ltd?

Gitanjali Gems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -55.93%, 3 Years at -68.26%, 1 Year at -86.71%, 6 Month at -38.24%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gitanjali Gems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gitanjali Gems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.