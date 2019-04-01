Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.49
21.8
-7.67
-24.25
Op profit growth
-8.48
-27.37
26.02
-27.66
EBIT growth
3.34
-22.08
37.38
-28.53
Net profit growth
61.7
8.6
184.87
-94.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.05
5.24
8.8
6.44
EBIT margin
5.16
5.91
9.25
6.21
Net profit margin
1.01
0.74
0.83
0.26
RoCE
5.72
5.92
8.32
7.17
RoNW
0.65
0.49
0.58
0.21
RoA
0.28
0.18
0.18
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.46
10.31
9.13
3.9
Dividend per share
0.8
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
7.81
2.21
4.95
-0.51
Book value per share
553.24
617.52
423.87
428.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.9
3.15
4.51
15.11
P/CEPS
8.44
14.69
8.31
-114.22
P/B
0.11
0.05
0.09
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
9.4
9.28
8.07
10.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
9.93
4.93
0
0
Tax payout
3.36
7.95
0.73
-0.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
268.41
280.03
308.37
244.68
Inventory days
142.01
142.48
138.26
115.2
Creditor days
-160.74
-124.79
-86.5
-94.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.23
-1.13
-1.17
-1.05
Net debt / equity
1.21
1.28
2.05
2.06
Net debt / op. profit
11.86
11.04
8.46
10.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.35
-91.51
-85.24
-84.19
Employee costs
-1.88
-1.95
-2.4
-2.18
Other costs
-2.7
-1.28
-3.55
-7.17
