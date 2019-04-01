Gitanjali Gems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
118.62
146.12
140.73
92.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,366.68
3,225.88
2,773.54
2,721.73
Net Worth
3,485.3
3,372
2,914.27
2,813.8
Minority Interest
Debt
5,575.4
5,775.64
5,138.63
4,962.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
87.42
89.46
1.52
1.71
Total Liabilities
9,148.12
9,237.1
8,054.42
7,777.57
Fixed Assets
258.28
272.89
26.9
30.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,013.61
1,023.47
1,414.66
1,414.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
143.75
132.04
1.2
1.07
Networking Capital
7,557
7,674.41
6,541.54
6,200.71
Inventories
2,530.55
1,835.66
2,025.85
1,016.75
Inventory Days
88.26
62.32
103.3
50.53
Sundry Debtors
8,567.02
6,910.15
5,423.8
5,245.86
Debtor Days
298.8
234.6
276.57
260.75
Other Current Assets
424.5
565.3
470.67
754
Sundry Creditors
-3,859.41
-1,548.65
-1,357.03
-663.73
Creditor Days
134.61
52.57
69.19
32.99
Other Current Liabilities
-105.66
-88.04
-21.75
-152.17
Cash
175.48
134.29
70.11
130.49
Total Assets
9,148.12
9,237.1
8,054.41
7,777.57
