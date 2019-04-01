Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
10,464.76
10,750.72
7,157.92
7,343.03
yoy growth (%)
-2.65
50.19
-2.52
-29.26
Raw materials
-9,821.21
-10,078.38
-6,418.9
-6,582.84
As % of sales
93.85
93.74
89.67
89.64
Employee costs
-38.76
-35.16
-24.28
-20.26
As % of sales
0.37
0.32
0.33
0.27
Other costs
-217.92
-178.77
-219.85
-343.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.08
1.66
3.07
4.67
Operating profit
386.85
458.39
494.87
396.32
OPM
3.69
4.26
6.91
5.39
Depreciation
-16.53
-19.88
-4.59
-4.76
Interest expense
-477.66
-463.52
-523.65
-414.18
Other income
146.5
64.86
51.9
0.05
Profit before tax
39.16
39.86
18.53
-22.57
Taxes
0.56
4.99
0.32
1.29
Tax rate
1.43
12.52
1.74
-5.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.72
44.85
18.86
-21.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.37
Net profit
39.72
44.85
18.86
-22.65
yoy growth (%)
-11.44
137.78
-183.27
-108.54
NPM
0.37
0.41
0.26
-0.3
