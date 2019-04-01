iifl-logo
Gitanjali Gems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(5.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:26:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

10,464.76

10,750.72

7,157.92

7,343.03

yoy growth (%)

-2.65

50.19

-2.52

-29.26

Raw materials

-9,821.21

-10,078.38

-6,418.9

-6,582.84

As % of sales

93.85

93.74

89.67

89.64

Employee costs

-38.76

-35.16

-24.28

-20.26

As % of sales

0.37

0.32

0.33

0.27

Other costs

-217.92

-178.77

-219.85

-343.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.08

1.66

3.07

4.67

Operating profit

386.85

458.39

494.87

396.32

OPM

3.69

4.26

6.91

5.39

Depreciation

-16.53

-19.88

-4.59

-4.76

Interest expense

-477.66

-463.52

-523.65

-414.18

Other income

146.5

64.86

51.9

0.05

Profit before tax

39.16

39.86

18.53

-22.57

Taxes

0.56

4.99

0.32

1.29

Tax rate

1.43

12.52

1.74

-5.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.72

44.85

18.86

-21.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.37

Net profit

39.72

44.85

18.86

-22.65

yoy growth (%)

-11.44

137.78

-183.27

-108.54

NPM

0.37

0.41

0.26

-0.3

