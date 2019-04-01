iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Gitanjali Gems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.05
(5.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:26:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

39.16

39.86

18.53

-22.57

Depreciation

-16.53

-19.88

-4.59

-4.76

Tax paid

0.56

4.99

0.32

1.29

Working capital

-59.32

1,328.19

374.08

2,079.37

Other operating items

Operating

-36.13

1,353.16

388.35

2,053.33

Capital expenditure

1.74

240.52

-15.1

2.99

Free cash flow

-34.39

1,593.68

373.25

2,056.32

Equity raised

6,622.18

6,050.29

5,525.06

5,456.45

Investing

-9.86

-391.19

-0.13

-190.37

Financing

79

836.73

259.11

1,963.28

Dividends paid

9.48

5.12

0

0

Net in cash

6,666.41

8,094.64

6,157.28

9,285.68

Gitanjali Gems : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.