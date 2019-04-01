Gitanjali Gems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
39.16
39.86
18.53
-22.57
Depreciation
-16.53
-19.88
-4.59
-4.76
Tax paid
0.56
4.99
0.32
1.29
Working capital
-59.32
1,328.19
374.08
2,079.37
Other operating items
Operating
-36.13
1,353.16
388.35
2,053.33
Capital expenditure
1.74
240.52
-15.1
2.99
Free cash flow
-34.39
1,593.68
373.25
2,056.32
Equity raised
6,622.18
6,050.29
5,525.06
5,456.45
Investing
-9.86
-391.19
-0.13
-190.37
Financing
79
836.73
259.11
1,963.28
Dividends paid
9.48
5.12
0
0
Net in cash
6,666.41
8,094.64
6,157.28
9,285.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.