iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vaibhav Global Ltd Share Price

281.3
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open297.8
  • Day's High297.8
  • 52 Wk High542.4
  • Prev. Close296.95
  • Day's Low280.1
  • 52 Wk Low 262.65
  • Turnover (lac)1,303.41
  • P/E43.73
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value39.21
  • EPS6.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,675.56
  • Div. Yield2.02
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vaibhav Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

297.8

Prev. Close

296.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,303.41

Day's High

297.8

Day's Low

280.1

52 Week's High

542.4

52 Week's Low

262.65

Book Value

39.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,675.56

P/E

43.73

EPS

6.78

Divi. Yield

2.02

Vaibhav Global Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Vaibhav Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vaibhav Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.11%

Indian: 57.18%

Non-Promoter- 19.93%

Institutions: 19.93%

Non-Institutions: 22.62%

Custodian: 0.14%

Read More
Share Price

Vaibhav Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.11

32.98

32.76

32.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

553.67

579.11

550.38

496.85

Net Worth

586.78

612.09

583.14

529.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

489.09

415.89

430.68

470.01

yoy growth (%)

17.6

-3.43

-8.36

-2.45

Raw materials

-326.75

-287.99

-281.95

-322.43

As % of sales

66.8

69.24

65.46

68.59

Employee costs

-58.89

-45.28

-43.53

-38.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.82

51.18

132.68

36.32

Depreciation

-6.45

-5.13

-4.09

-3.74

Tax paid

16.58

-4.35

-5.31

-5.53

Working capital

56.82

-12.78

-19.66

22.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.6

-3.43

-8.36

-2.45

Op profit growth

64.38

-60.58

-19.69

0.65

EBIT growth

117.87

-61.94

252.74

19.65

Net profit growth

175.14

-63.23

313.63

37.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,040.96

2,690.91

2,752.43

2,540.07

1,986.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,040.96

2,690.91

2,752.43

2,540.07

1,986.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.63

27.63

50.08

17.7

14.53

View Annually Results

Vaibhav Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vaibhav Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Sheela Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Pulak Prasad

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harsh Bahadur

Independent Director

Sunil Goyal

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Agrawal

Independent Director

Stephanie Renee Spong

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sushil Sharma.

Independent Director

Jason Charles Goldberg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaibhav Global Ltd

Summary

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) (Formerly known Vaibhav Gems Limited) was incorporated in May 08th, 1989 at Jaipur. Later, the name of Company was changed from Vaibhav Gems Limited to Vaibhav Global Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, on November 29, 2012.The Company is a vertically integrated fashion retailer with nearly four decades of industry experience. The Company is a global digital retailer of fashion jewellery, gemstones, lifestyle products, home dcor, beauty care, hair care, apparels and accessories on TV and Digital platforms. It has a multi-channel presence across wellintegrated platforms, comprising 24x7 proprietary TV homeshopping channels, OTA platforms, e-commerce websites, mobile apps, OTT platforms, social media platforms and third-party marketplaces. The supply chain is spread over 30 countries, while retail operations are in the US, UK and Germany.The Company started as a Gemstone manufacturer and then in 1996-97, as a forward integration, the Company came out with IPO to establishing a world-class jewelry-manufacturing unit for export of gem-studded gold jewelry. First unit was set up at Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur in 1997. In the year 1999, it set up a new 100% Export Oriented Unit at Export Promotion Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur. In 2002, it installed an Italian micro-weight gold chain manufacturing plant.In order to further forward integrate, in April 2006 VGL ventured into Electronic retail in UK starting
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vaibhav Global Ltd share price today?

The Vaibhav Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹281.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaibhav Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaibhav Global Ltd is ₹4675.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaibhav Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaibhav Global Ltd is 43.73 and 8.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaibhav Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaibhav Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaibhav Global Ltd is ₹262.65 and ₹542.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaibhav Global Ltd?

Vaibhav Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.77%, 3 Years at -19.60%, 1 Year at -31.29%, 6 Month at -7.61%, 3 Month at -1.38% and 1 Month at -0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaibhav Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaibhav Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.30 %
Institutions - 19.93 %
Public - 22.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaibhav Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.