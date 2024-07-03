SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹297.8
Prev. Close₹296.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,303.41
Day's High₹297.8
Day's Low₹280.1
52 Week's High₹542.4
52 Week's Low₹262.65
Book Value₹39.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,675.56
P/E43.73
EPS6.78
Divi. Yield2.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.11
32.98
32.76
32.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
553.67
579.11
550.38
496.85
Net Worth
586.78
612.09
583.14
529.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
489.09
415.89
430.68
470.01
yoy growth (%)
17.6
-3.43
-8.36
-2.45
Raw materials
-326.75
-287.99
-281.95
-322.43
As % of sales
66.8
69.24
65.46
68.59
Employee costs
-58.89
-45.28
-43.53
-38.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.82
51.18
132.68
36.32
Depreciation
-6.45
-5.13
-4.09
-3.74
Tax paid
16.58
-4.35
-5.31
-5.53
Working capital
56.82
-12.78
-19.66
22.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.6
-3.43
-8.36
-2.45
Op profit growth
64.38
-60.58
-19.69
0.65
EBIT growth
117.87
-61.94
252.74
19.65
Net profit growth
175.14
-63.23
313.63
37.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,040.96
2,690.91
2,752.43
2,540.07
1,986.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,040.96
2,690.91
2,752.43
2,540.07
1,986.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.63
27.63
50.08
17.7
14.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Sheela Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Pulak Prasad
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harsh Bahadur
Independent Director
Sunil Goyal
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Agrawal
Independent Director
Stephanie Renee Spong
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sushil Sharma.
Independent Director
Jason Charles Goldberg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaibhav Global Ltd
Summary
Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) (Formerly known Vaibhav Gems Limited) was incorporated in May 08th, 1989 at Jaipur. Later, the name of Company was changed from Vaibhav Gems Limited to Vaibhav Global Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, on November 29, 2012.The Company is a vertically integrated fashion retailer with nearly four decades of industry experience. The Company is a global digital retailer of fashion jewellery, gemstones, lifestyle products, home dcor, beauty care, hair care, apparels and accessories on TV and Digital platforms. It has a multi-channel presence across wellintegrated platforms, comprising 24x7 proprietary TV homeshopping channels, OTA platforms, e-commerce websites, mobile apps, OTT platforms, social media platforms and third-party marketplaces. The supply chain is spread over 30 countries, while retail operations are in the US, UK and Germany.The Company started as a Gemstone manufacturer and then in 1996-97, as a forward integration, the Company came out with IPO to establishing a world-class jewelry-manufacturing unit for export of gem-studded gold jewelry. First unit was set up at Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur in 1997. In the year 1999, it set up a new 100% Export Oriented Unit at Export Promotion Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur. In 2002, it installed an Italian micro-weight gold chain manufacturing plant.In order to further forward integrate, in April 2006 VGL ventured into Electronic retail in UK starting
Read More
The Vaibhav Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹281.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaibhav Global Ltd is ₹4675.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaibhav Global Ltd is 43.73 and 8.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaibhav Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaibhav Global Ltd is ₹262.65 and ₹542.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaibhav Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.77%, 3 Years at -19.60%, 1 Year at -31.29%, 6 Month at -7.61%, 3 Month at -1.38% and 1 Month at -0.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.