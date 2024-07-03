Summary

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) (Formerly known Vaibhav Gems Limited) was incorporated in May 08th, 1989 at Jaipur. Later, the name of Company was changed from Vaibhav Gems Limited to Vaibhav Global Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, on November 29, 2012.The Company is a vertically integrated fashion retailer with nearly four decades of industry experience. The Company is a global digital retailer of fashion jewellery, gemstones, lifestyle products, home dcor, beauty care, hair care, apparels and accessories on TV and Digital platforms. It has a multi-channel presence across wellintegrated platforms, comprising 24x7 proprietary TV homeshopping channels, OTA platforms, e-commerce websites, mobile apps, OTT platforms, social media platforms and third-party marketplaces. The supply chain is spread over 30 countries, while retail operations are in the US, UK and Germany.The Company started as a Gemstone manufacturer and then in 1996-97, as a forward integration, the Company came out with IPO to establishing a world-class jewelry-manufacturing unit for export of gem-studded gold jewelry. First unit was set up at Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur in 1997. In the year 1999, it set up a new 100% Export Oriented Unit at Export Promotion Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur. In 2002, it installed an Italian micro-weight gold chain manufacturing plant.In order to further forward integrate, in April 2006 VGL ventured into Electronic retail in UK starting

