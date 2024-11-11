|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Vaibhav Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and declaration of 2nd interim dividend on the equity share capital of the Company for financial year 2024-25. Further in continuation to our letter no. VGL/CS/2024/95 dated 25th September 2024 regarding closure of trading window the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain close till 13th November 2024 i.e. forty-eight hours after the date of Board Meeting to be held on Monday 11th November 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Vaibhav Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. To consider declaration of interim dividend on the equity share capital of the Company for financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting - August 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Vaibhav Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and final dividend if any on the equity share capital of the Company for financial year 2023-24. Further in continuation to letter No. VGL/CS/2024/30 dated 26 March 2024 regarding closure of trading window the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain close till 25 May 2024 i.e. forty eight hours after the date of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 23 May 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of Board Meeting - 23 May 2024 Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) under Ind AS for the quarter & year ended 31 March 2024 As enclosed. Intimation of Book Closure Date : 29 June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) As enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|27 Dec 2023
|Vaibhav Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and declaration of 3rd interim dividend on the equity share capital of the Company for financial year 2023-24. Closure of Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the company - 1 January 2024 to 1 February 2024 VAIBHAV GLOBAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results / Dividend. Outcome of the Board Meeting - 30 January 2024 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) under Ind AS for the quarter/ nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- perEquity Share) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid 3 rd interim dividend shall be Thursday, 08th February, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of declaration. 3. Grant of 478 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) convertible into 478 Equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each to the eligible employee of the Company. The details pursuant to SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are hereunder: The Meeting of Board of Directors was commenced at 18:00 hours (IST) and concluded at 23:00 hours (IST). The above information is also available on the Companys website at www.vaibhavglobal.com Financial Results for quarter / nine months ended 31 December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - 30 January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)
