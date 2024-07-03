iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaibhav Global Ltd Nine Monthly Results

283.1
(-0.89%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,251.59

1,998.19

2,067.24

1,874.19

1,488.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,251.59

1,998.19

2,067.24

1,874.19

1,488.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.42

18.47

44.7

10.78

10.55

Total Income

2,268.02

2,016.66

2,111.94

1,884.97

1,498.97

Total Expenditure

2,040.5

1,844.83

1,824.24

1,582.25

1,283

PBIDT

227.52

171.83

287.7

302.72

215.97

Interest

8.9

5.4

3.94

3.05

4.52

PBDT

218.62

166.43

283.76

299.67

211.45

Depreciation

68.32

55.52

38.23

27.69

23.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

48.12

26.28

42.69

55.31

43.25

Deferred Tax

-3.5

2.83

-7.32

0.92

-5.85

Reported Profit After Tax

105.68

81.8

210.17

215.75

150.52

Minority Interest After NP

-0.8

0.22

-0.34

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

106.48

81.57

210.51

215.76

150.52

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.66

0

26.06

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

109.14

81.57

184.45

215.76

150.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.45

4.97

12.9

66.65

46.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

225

75

225

75

70

Equity

33.08

32.93

32.75

32.51

32.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.1

8.59

13.91

16.15

14.51

PBDTM(%)

9.7

8.32

13.72

15.98

14.2

PATM(%)

4.69

4.09

10.16

11.51

10.11

Vaibhav Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaibhav Global Ltd

