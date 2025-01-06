iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaibhav Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

281.3
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaibhav Global Ltd

Vaibhav Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

112.82

51.18

132.68

36.32

Depreciation

-6.45

-5.13

-4.09

-3.74

Tax paid

16.58

-4.35

-5.31

-5.53

Working capital

56.82

-12.78

-19.66

22.61

Other operating items

Operating

179.78

28.91

103.6

49.65

Capital expenditure

13.65

9.33

17.64

2.26

Free cash flow

193.43

38.24

121.24

51.91

Equity raised

918.59

1,014.76

977.47

955.24

Investing

9.72

-5.09

-6.32

7.3

Financing

38.2

-7.97

-2.14

-5.79

Dividends paid

0

56.82

86.35

0

Net in cash

1,159.95

1,096.77

1,176.59

1,008.67

