Vaibhav Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
112.82
51.18
132.68
36.32
Depreciation
-6.45
-5.13
-4.09
-3.74
Tax paid
16.58
-4.35
-5.31
-5.53
Working capital
56.82
-12.78
-19.66
22.61
Other operating items
Operating
179.78
28.91
103.6
49.65
Capital expenditure
13.65
9.33
17.64
2.26
Free cash flow
193.43
38.24
121.24
51.91
Equity raised
918.59
1,014.76
977.47
955.24
Investing
9.72
-5.09
-6.32
7.3
Financing
38.2
-7.97
-2.14
-5.79
Dividends paid
0
56.82
86.35
0
Net in cash
1,159.95
1,096.77
1,176.59
1,008.67
