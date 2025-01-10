Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.11%
0.11%
0.11%
0.11%
0.11%
Indian
57.18%
57.06%
57.1%
57.12%
57.01%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
19.93%
23.36%
25.25%
27.43%
28.38%
Non-Institutions
22.62%
19.32%
17.45%
15.27%
14.42%
Total Non-Promoter
42.55%
42.68%
42.71%
42.71%
42.81%
Custodian
0.14%
0.13%
0.07%
0.04%
0.05%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
