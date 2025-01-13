Vaibhav Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.11
32.98
32.76
32.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
553.67
579.11
550.38
496.85
Net Worth
586.78
612.09
583.14
529.39
Minority Interest
Debt
97.58
108.81
94.66
56.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
2.93
Total Liabilities
684.36
720.9
677.8
588.78
Fixed Assets
61.74
64.64
63.66
60.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
303.18
307.37
302.37
292.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.36
17.88
16.84
5.17
Networking Capital
244.59
280.27
255.18
175.33
Inventories
147.35
120.75
114.26
118.48
Inventory Days
85.26
103.98
Sundry Debtors
103.93
146.87
137.4
59.55
Debtor Days
102.53
52.26
Other Current Assets
77.85
91.25
78.06
52
Sundry Creditors
-67.57
-64.36
-57.93
-33.41
Creditor Days
43.23
29.32
Other Current Liabilities
-16.97
-14.24
-16.61
-21.29
Cash
56.49
50.73
39.75
54.97
Total Assets
684.36
720.89
677.8
588.78
