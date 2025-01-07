iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaibhav Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

290.4
(3.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

489.09

415.89

430.68

470.01

yoy growth (%)

17.6

-3.43

-8.36

-2.45

Raw materials

-326.75

-287.99

-281.95

-322.43

As % of sales

66.8

69.24

65.46

68.59

Employee costs

-58.89

-45.28

-43.53

-38.45

As % of sales

12.04

10.88

10.1

8.18

Other costs

-83.29

-70.35

-74.07

-70.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.03

16.91

17.2

14.97

Operating profit

20.15

12.26

31.1

38.73

OPM

4.12

2.94

7.22

8.24

Depreciation

-6.45

-5.13

-4.09

-3.74

Interest expense

-2.58

-1.78

-6.49

-3.13

Other income

101.7

45.84

112.17

4.46

Profit before tax

112.82

51.18

132.68

36.32

Taxes

16.58

-4.35

-5.31

-5.53

Tax rate

14.7

-8.5

-4

-15.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

129.41

46.83

127.36

30.79

Exceptional items

-0.56

0

0

0

Net profit

128.85

46.83

127.36

30.79

yoy growth (%)

175.14

-63.23

313.63

37.94

NPM

26.34

11.26

29.57

6.55

