|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
489.09
415.89
430.68
470.01
yoy growth (%)
17.6
-3.43
-8.36
-2.45
Raw materials
-326.75
-287.99
-281.95
-322.43
As % of sales
66.8
69.24
65.46
68.59
Employee costs
-58.89
-45.28
-43.53
-38.45
As % of sales
12.04
10.88
10.1
8.18
Other costs
-83.29
-70.35
-74.07
-70.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.03
16.91
17.2
14.97
Operating profit
20.15
12.26
31.1
38.73
OPM
4.12
2.94
7.22
8.24
Depreciation
-6.45
-5.13
-4.09
-3.74
Interest expense
-2.58
-1.78
-6.49
-3.13
Other income
101.7
45.84
112.17
4.46
Profit before tax
112.82
51.18
132.68
36.32
Taxes
16.58
-4.35
-5.31
-5.53
Tax rate
14.7
-8.5
-4
-15.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
129.41
46.83
127.36
30.79
Exceptional items
-0.56
0
0
0
Net profit
128.85
46.83
127.36
30.79
yoy growth (%)
175.14
-63.23
313.63
37.94
NPM
26.34
11.26
29.57
6.55
