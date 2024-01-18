|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|1.5
|75
|Interim 2
|Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024
|Dividend
|1 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|1.5
|75
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting - August 01, 2024 Declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2024-25. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be Saturday, 10th August, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of declaration.
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|-
|1.5
|75
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting - 23 May 2024
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|1.5
|75
|Interim 3
|Outcome of the Board Meeting - 30 January 2024 Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- perEquity Share) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid 3 rd interim dividend shall be Thursday, 08th February, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of declaration.
