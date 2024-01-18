iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaibhav Global Ltd Dividend

283.9
(0.02%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:59:58 PM

Vaibhav Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 20241.575Interim 2
Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024
Dividend1 Aug 20249 Aug 202410 Aug 20241.575Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting - August 01, 2024 Declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2024-25. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be Saturday, 10th August, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of declaration.
Dividend23 May 202428 Jun 2024-1.575Final
Outcome of Board Meeting - 23 May 2024
Dividend30 Jan 20248 Feb 20248 Feb 20241.575Interim 3
Outcome of the Board Meeting - 30 January 2024 Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share (on the face value of Rs. 2/- perEquity Share) for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid 3 rd interim dividend shall be Thursday, 08th February, 2024 and the said dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of declaration.

