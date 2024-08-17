Summary

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd is the largest manufacturer and exporter of hallmarked and handcrafted gold jewellery in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of handcrafted gold and studded jewellery. Their products are primarily exported to countries such as the UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong.The companys products include handcrafted and hallmarked gold jewellery, gold enameled jewellery and gold jewellery studded with precious stones such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls, etc and semi-precious stones such as garnet, cubic zirconium, etc. Their portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, bangles and medallions.The company manufactures their products at their four manufacturing units, located at Manikanchan SEZ in West Bengal, which is presently the only jewellery SEZ in West Bengal. They also manufacture products on behalf of various third parties at their plants at Manikanchan SEZ.Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd was incorporated on August 30, 2002 in Kolkata with the name Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Pvt Ltd. The company purchased the existing business of Shree Ganesh Jewellers, a proprietary firm engaged in the business of manufacture and export of jewellery with effect from April 1, 2003. In the year 2004, they set up their first unit at Manikanchan SEZ with a capacity of 500 kg of gold jewellery per year. In the year 2007, six group companies namely Doyen Traders and Properties Pvt Ltd, Shree Gajanand Je

