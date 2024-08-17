iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Share Price

1.05
(-4.55%)
Oct 9, 2017|03:28:47 PM

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-75.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:01 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.14%

Foreign: 24.14%

Indian: 49.31%

Non-Promoter- 7.72%

Institutions: 7.72%

Non-Institutions: 18.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

71.91

71.91

64.83

60.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.57

900.2

1,553.4

1,264.33

Net Worth

211.48

972.11

1,618.23

1,325.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

448.86

9,830.87

9,222.26

6,593.61

yoy growth (%)

-95.43

6.59

39.86

25.75

Raw materials

-462.19

-9,607.87

-8,786.75

-6,178.14

As % of sales

102.96

97.73

95.27

93.69

Employee costs

-4.76

-12.89

-29.16

-25.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-247.21

-781.22

256.07

297.3

Depreciation

-10.33

-22.42

-23.29

-22.39

Tax paid

-513.16

399.94

-2.27

-3.71

Working capital

2,205.8

-1,246.23

22.84

375.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.43

6.59

39.86

25.75

Op profit growth

-94.46

-224.6

3.65

12.31

EBIT growth

-113.38

-207.49

8.2

10.44

Net profit growth

-1.48

-404.12

-13.55

11.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

310.76

11,491.87

12,971.8

10,120.63

5,839.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

310.76

11,491.87

12,971.8

10,120.63

5,839.91

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.25

0.69

0.33

0.25

Other Income

102.76

2.82

107.04

89.79

18.82

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nisha Nirav Doshi

Independent Director

Devender Singh Sodhi

Independent Director

Neelam Kaur Bhogal

Executive Director

Abhishek Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd

Summary

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd is the largest manufacturer and exporter of hallmarked and handcrafted gold jewellery in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of handcrafted gold and studded jewellery. Their products are primarily exported to countries such as the UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong.The companys products include handcrafted and hallmarked gold jewellery, gold enameled jewellery and gold jewellery studded with precious stones such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls, etc and semi-precious stones such as garnet, cubic zirconium, etc. Their portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, bangles and medallions.The company manufactures their products at their four manufacturing units, located at Manikanchan SEZ in West Bengal, which is presently the only jewellery SEZ in West Bengal. They also manufacture products on behalf of various third parties at their plants at Manikanchan SEZ.Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd was incorporated on August 30, 2002 in Kolkata with the name Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Pvt Ltd. The company purchased the existing business of Shree Ganesh Jewellers, a proprietary firm engaged in the business of manufacture and export of jewellery with effect from April 1, 2003. In the year 2004, they set up their first unit at Manikanchan SEZ with a capacity of 500 kg of gold jewellery per year. In the year 2007, six group companies namely Doyen Traders and Properties Pvt Ltd, Shree Gajanand Je
