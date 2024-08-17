Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-75.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
71.91
71.91
64.83
60.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.57
900.2
1,553.4
1,264.33
Net Worth
211.48
972.11
1,618.23
1,325.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
448.86
9,830.87
9,222.26
6,593.61
yoy growth (%)
-95.43
6.59
39.86
25.75
Raw materials
-462.19
-9,607.87
-8,786.75
-6,178.14
As % of sales
102.96
97.73
95.27
93.69
Employee costs
-4.76
-12.89
-29.16
-25.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-247.21
-781.22
256.07
297.3
Depreciation
-10.33
-22.42
-23.29
-22.39
Tax paid
-513.16
399.94
-2.27
-3.71
Working capital
2,205.8
-1,246.23
22.84
375.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.43
6.59
39.86
25.75
Op profit growth
-94.46
-224.6
3.65
12.31
EBIT growth
-113.38
-207.49
8.2
10.44
Net profit growth
-1.48
-404.12
-13.55
11.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
310.76
11,491.87
12,971.8
10,120.63
5,839.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
310.76
11,491.87
12,971.8
10,120.63
5,839.91
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.25
0.69
0.33
0.25
Other Income
102.76
2.82
107.04
89.79
18.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nisha Nirav Doshi
Independent Director
Devender Singh Sodhi
Independent Director
Neelam Kaur Bhogal
Executive Director
Abhishek Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd
Summary
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd is the largest manufacturer and exporter of hallmarked and handcrafted gold jewellery in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of handcrafted gold and studded jewellery. Their products are primarily exported to countries such as the UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong.The companys products include handcrafted and hallmarked gold jewellery, gold enameled jewellery and gold jewellery studded with precious stones such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls, etc and semi-precious stones such as garnet, cubic zirconium, etc. Their portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, bangles and medallions.The company manufactures their products at their four manufacturing units, located at Manikanchan SEZ in West Bengal, which is presently the only jewellery SEZ in West Bengal. They also manufacture products on behalf of various third parties at their plants at Manikanchan SEZ.Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd was incorporated on August 30, 2002 in Kolkata with the name Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Pvt Ltd. The company purchased the existing business of Shree Ganesh Jewellers, a proprietary firm engaged in the business of manufacture and export of jewellery with effect from April 1, 2003. In the year 2004, they set up their first unit at Manikanchan SEZ with a capacity of 500 kg of gold jewellery per year. In the year 2007, six group companies namely Doyen Traders and Properties Pvt Ltd, Shree Gajanand Je
Read More
