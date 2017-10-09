Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
71.91
71.91
64.83
60.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.57
900.2
1,553.4
1,264.33
Net Worth
211.48
972.11
1,618.23
1,325.01
Minority Interest
Debt
2,757.56
2,847.92
597.59
756.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,969.04
3,820.03
2,215.82
2,081.74
Fixed Assets
149.66
160.5
175.35
187.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.97
68.97
130.55
58.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
403.93
4.6
6.87
Networking Capital
2,731.87
2,988.88
957.07
1,006.57
Inventories
50.48
251.84
586.08
514.85
Inventory Days
41.04
9.35
23.19
28.5
Sundry Debtors
3,525.66
659.35
3,546.3
2,114.68
Debtor Days
2,866.92
24.48
140.35
117.06
Other Current Assets
133.29
2,778.85
242.49
204.18
Sundry Creditors
-658.87
-602.13
-3,342.88
-1,724.53
Creditor Days
535.76
22.35
132.3
95.46
Other Current Liabilities
-318.69
-99.03
-74.9
-102.61
Cash
18.55
197.74
948.22
822.84
Total Assets
2,969.05
3,820.02
2,215.8
2,081.74
