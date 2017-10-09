iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Oct 9, 2017|03:28:47 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

448.86

9,830.87

9,222.26

6,593.61

yoy growth (%)

-95.43

6.59

39.86

25.75

Raw materials

-462.19

-9,607.87

-8,786.75

-6,178.14

As % of sales

102.96

97.73

95.27

93.69

Employee costs

-4.76

-12.89

-29.16

-25.17

As % of sales

1.06

0.13

0.31

0.38

Other costs

-8.01

-682.37

-27.33

-24.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.78

6.94

0.29

0.37

Operating profit

-26.11

-472.27

379.02

365.65

OPM

-5.81

-4.8

4.1

5.54

Depreciation

-10.33

-22.42

-23.29

-22.39

Interest expense

-313.17

-288.27

-202.51

-126.49

Other income

102.41

1.74

102.86

80.53

Profit before tax

-247.21

-781.22

256.07

297.3

Taxes

-513.16

399.94

-2.27

-3.71

Tax rate

207.57

-51.19

-0.88

-1.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-760.37

-381.27

253.8

293.58

Exceptional items

0

-390.59

0

0

Net profit

-760.37

-771.87

253.8

293.58

yoy growth (%)

-1.48

-404.12

-13.55

11.26

NPM

-169.39

-7.85

2.75

4.45

