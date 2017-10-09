Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
448.86
9,830.87
9,222.26
6,593.61
yoy growth (%)
-95.43
6.59
39.86
25.75
Raw materials
-462.19
-9,607.87
-8,786.75
-6,178.14
As % of sales
102.96
97.73
95.27
93.69
Employee costs
-4.76
-12.89
-29.16
-25.17
As % of sales
1.06
0.13
0.31
0.38
Other costs
-8.01
-682.37
-27.33
-24.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.78
6.94
0.29
0.37
Operating profit
-26.11
-472.27
379.02
365.65
OPM
-5.81
-4.8
4.1
5.54
Depreciation
-10.33
-22.42
-23.29
-22.39
Interest expense
-313.17
-288.27
-202.51
-126.49
Other income
102.41
1.74
102.86
80.53
Profit before tax
-247.21
-781.22
256.07
297.3
Taxes
-513.16
399.94
-2.27
-3.71
Tax rate
207.57
-51.19
-0.88
-1.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-760.37
-381.27
253.8
293.58
Exceptional items
0
-390.59
0
0
Net profit
-760.37
-771.87
253.8
293.58
yoy growth (%)
-1.48
-404.12
-13.55
11.26
NPM
-169.39
-7.85
2.75
4.45
