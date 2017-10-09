iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Oct 9, 2017

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-247.21

-781.22

256.07

297.3

Depreciation

-10.33

-22.42

-23.29

-22.39

Tax paid

-513.16

399.94

-2.27

-3.71

Working capital

2,205.8

-1,246.23

22.84

375.83

Other operating items

Operating

1,435.09

-1,649.93

253.34

647.02

Capital expenditure

-0.09

14.54

17.91

93.99

Free cash flow

1,434.99

-1,635.39

271.25

741.01

Equity raised

1,800.14

3,232.55

2,587.52

2,020.21

Investing

0

-61.58

72.29

-79.77

Financing

-85.36

2,251.05

81.18

427.01

Dividends paid

0

0

19.45

36.41

Net in cash

3,149.77

3,786.62

3,031.7

3,144.87

