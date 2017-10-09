Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-247.21
-781.22
256.07
297.3
Depreciation
-10.33
-22.42
-23.29
-22.39
Tax paid
-513.16
399.94
-2.27
-3.71
Working capital
2,205.8
-1,246.23
22.84
375.83
Other operating items
Operating
1,435.09
-1,649.93
253.34
647.02
Capital expenditure
-0.09
14.54
17.91
93.99
Free cash flow
1,434.99
-1,635.39
271.25
741.01
Equity raised
1,800.14
3,232.55
2,587.52
2,020.21
Investing
0
-61.58
72.29
-79.77
Financing
-85.36
2,251.05
81.18
427.01
Dividends paid
0
0
19.45
36.41
Net in cash
3,149.77
3,786.62
3,031.7
3,144.87
