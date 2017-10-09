Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.29
-11.41
28.17
73.29
Op profit growth
-105.68
-219.84
22.78
51.34
EBIT growth
-108.22
-229.31
13.12
42.27
Net profit growth
-34.19
-355.41
1.71
56.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.51
-6.91
5.1
5.33
EBIT margin
23.25
-7.64
5.23
5.93
Net profit margin
-253.56
-10.42
3.61
4.55
RoCE
1.84
-23.3
22.83
26.63
RoNW
-31.3
-19.24
6.41
8.51
RoA
-5.03
-7.94
3.94
5.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
70.9
75
Dividend per share
0
0
3
6
Cash EPS
-120.16
-178.52
58.36
71.17
Book value per share
32.66
142.39
321.97
258.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
1.26
1.12
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.14
1.54
1.18
P/B
0.43
0.18
0.27
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
21.85
-4.08
0.65
1.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
4.85
9.18
Tax payout
178.47
-32.01
4.9
-0.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,359.89
74.19
97.93
76.81
Inventory days
427.77
20.23
22.01
17.54
Creditor days
-880.7
-61.4
-85.8
-59.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.2
2.63
-2.85
-4.42
Net debt / equity
13.36
2.98
-0.02
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
69.54
-3.84
-0.06
0.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.72
-96.86
-94.22
-94.13
Employee costs
-2.67
-0.14
-0.31
-0.26
Other costs
-5.07
-9.9
-0.35
-0.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.