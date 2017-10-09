iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Key Ratios

1.05
(-4.55%)
Oct 9, 2017|03:28:47 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.29

-11.41

28.17

73.29

Op profit growth

-105.68

-219.84

22.78

51.34

EBIT growth

-108.22

-229.31

13.12

42.27

Net profit growth

-34.19

-355.41

1.71

56.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.51

-6.91

5.1

5.33

EBIT margin

23.25

-7.64

5.23

5.93

Net profit margin

-253.56

-10.42

3.61

4.55

RoCE

1.84

-23.3

22.83

26.63

RoNW

-31.3

-19.24

6.41

8.51

RoA

-5.03

-7.94

3.94

5.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

70.9

75

Dividend per share

0

0

3

6

Cash EPS

-120.16

-178.52

58.36

71.17

Book value per share

32.66

142.39

321.97

258.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

1.26

1.12

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.14

1.54

1.18

P/B

0.43

0.18

0.27

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

21.85

-4.08

0.65

1.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

4.85

9.18

Tax payout

178.47

-32.01

4.9

-0.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,359.89

74.19

97.93

76.81

Inventory days

427.77

20.23

22.01

17.54

Creditor days

-880.7

-61.4

-85.8

-59.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.2

2.63

-2.85

-4.42

Net debt / equity

13.36

2.98

-0.02

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

69.54

-3.84

-0.06

0.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.72

-96.86

-94.22

-94.13

Employee costs

-2.67

-0.14

-0.31

-0.26

Other costs

-5.07

-9.9

-0.35

-0.26

