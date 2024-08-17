Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
9,263.03
8,013
4,554.14
2,383.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,263.03
8,013
4,554.14
2,383.37
Other Operating Income
0.54
73.02
26.59
3.43
Other Income
81.12
0.37
3
0.14
Total Income
9,344.7
8,086.41
4,583.74
2,386.93
Total Expenditure
8,817.62
7,719.31
4,294.39
2,237.76
PBIDT
527.08
367.1
289.33
149.17
Interest
175.38
82.36
45.75
24
PBDT
351.69
284.73
243.58
125.18
Depreciation
67.83
16.62
3.17
1.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.23
0.28
2.84
4.63
Deferred Tax
-9.68
0.8
-0.43
-0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
293.3
267.02
238
119.16
Minority Interest After NP
-10.27
0.23
0.25
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
303.57
266.79
237.74
119.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
303.57
266.79
237.74
119.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.02
43.95
39.25
26.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
60.68
60.68
60.68
48.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
17,80,165
1,78,03,164
1,78,09,164
56,66,668
Public Shareholding (%)
29.34
29.34
29.34
11.67
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,28,79,320
4,28,79,320
4,28,79,320
4,28,79,320
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
70.66
70.66
70.66
88.33
PBIDTM(%)
5.69
4.58
6.35
6.25
PBDTM(%)
3.79
3.55
5.34
5.25
PATM(%)
3.16
3.33
5.22
5
