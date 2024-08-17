Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
6,566.85
6,404.95
4,960.45
5,160.18
2,506.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,566.85
6,404.95
4,960.45
5,160.18
2,506.87
Other Operating Income
0.1
0.61
-62.93
63.25
-9
Other Income
55.2
51.84
89.51
0.27
16.53
Total Income
6,622.16
6,457.41
4,987.04
5,223.72
2,514.4
Total Expenditure
6,199.91
6,109.87
4,595.04
4,986.18
2,326.83
PBIDT
422.25
347.54
391.98
237.52
187.58
Interest
125.48
112.51
83.69
52.13
42.88
PBDT
296.76
235.02
308.29
185.38
144.69
Depreciation
45.63
44.83
18.54
10.51
4.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.22
2.39
0.1
2.54
1.63
Deferred Tax
-16.21
-6.61
0.2
0.75
0
Reported Profit After Tax
268.57
194.41
289.45
171.57
138.16
Minority Interest After NP
-4.65
-6.55
-0.15
0.2
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
273.23
200.96
289.6
171.36
138.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
273.23
200.96
289.6
171.36
138.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
42.15
33.11
47.72
28.23
22.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.81
60.68
60.68
60.68
60.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,78,03,164
1,78,03,164
1,78,03,164
1,78,03,164
1,78,03,164
Public Shareholding (%)
27.45
29.34
29.34
29.34
29.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,70,23,320
4,28,79,320
4,28,79,320
4,28,79,320
4,28,79,320
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
72.54
70.66
70.66
70.66
70.66
PBIDTM(%)
6.43
5.42
7.9
4.6
7.48
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.08
3.03
5.83
3.32
5.51
