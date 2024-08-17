Shree Ganesh Jewellery House I Ltd Summary

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd is the largest manufacturer and exporter of hallmarked and handcrafted gold jewellery in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of handcrafted gold and studded jewellery. Their products are primarily exported to countries such as the UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong.The companys products include handcrafted and hallmarked gold jewellery, gold enameled jewellery and gold jewellery studded with precious stones such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, pearls, etc and semi-precious stones such as garnet, cubic zirconium, etc. Their portfolio includes rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, bangles and medallions.The company manufactures their products at their four manufacturing units, located at Manikanchan SEZ in West Bengal, which is presently the only jewellery SEZ in West Bengal. They also manufacture products on behalf of various third parties at their plants at Manikanchan SEZ.Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd was incorporated on August 30, 2002 in Kolkata with the name Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Pvt Ltd. The company purchased the existing business of Shree Ganesh Jewellers, a proprietary firm engaged in the business of manufacture and export of jewellery with effect from April 1, 2003. In the year 2004, they set up their first unit at Manikanchan SEZ with a capacity of 500 kg of gold jewellery per year. In the year 2007, six group companies namely Doyen Traders and Properties Pvt Ltd, Shree Gajanand Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Pitty Fincon Services Pvt Ltd, Pancharatna Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Janki Properties Pvt Ltd and Creative Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. In August 14, 2007, the status of the company was changed to a public limited company and the name was changed to Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd. In October 2007, they opened their branded retail jewellery store at Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Also, they incorporated Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (Singapore) Pte Ltd as a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore. During the year 2007-08, Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd, Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Bajoria Apartments Pvt Ltd, Chaturbhuj Jewellery House Pvt Ltd, Galaxy Jewel Art Pvt Ltd, J.T. Metals Minerals Exports Pvt Ltd, Mudrika Jewels Pvt Ltd, Safal Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Samukh Exim Pvt Ltd, Shrishti Jewels Art Pvt Ltd, Smart Gold Jewel House Pvt Ltd, Subarna Jewels Pvt Ltd and Gold Art Jewellers Pvt Ltd became the subsidiaries of the company.In March 2008, the company received the Three Star Export House certificate from Joint Director of Foreign Trade, Government of India. In September 2008, they received the Outstanding Export Performance and Contribution in the Trade for Plain Precious Metal Jewellery Exports by Unit from EoU/EPZ from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council for the year 2007-08.In June 2009, the company received the Four Star Export House certificate from Joint Director of Foreign Trade, Government of India. In August 2009, they received the status of a Nominated Agency under the Foreign Trade Policy for the purposes of Direct Import of Precious Metals. Also they received the Outstanding Export Performance and Contribution in the Trade for Plan Precious Metal Jewellery Exports by Unit from EoU/EPZ from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council for the year 2008-09.In January 2010, the company started a new unit at Manikanchan SEZ with capacity of 3,000 kg of gold jewellery per year. In February 2010, they received EPCES Export Awards for Best SEZ-SSI for the year 2007-08.The company proposes to set up a new vertical for the manufacture of plain and studded gold jewellery to meet the requirements of the export market and to supply their products to their retail stores. They intend to set up a unit for the manufacture of machine-made Italian jewellery and a 3-line bangle manufacturing unit at the same facility. They also plan to incorporate a hallmarking unit at Mondalpara which would enable them to hallmark their products inhouse.The company proposes to set up a diamond and precious stones studded jewellery manufacturing unit, an electroforming plant for manufacture of machine made gold jewellery and a gold refinery plant at Domjur, West Bengal. They also propose to set up a gold refinery plant at Domjur, with an annual installed capacity of 1,000 kg of gold, which would be used to refine used/ old gold and utilize the refined gold in jewellery manufacturing. The company proposes to set up a new jewellery manufacturing unit at Manikanchan SEZ in West Bengal to supplement the existing manufacturing facility in the same SEZ. This facility would help the company to diversify their customer base to the growing markets of the Europe, Australia, Africa and other parts of the world.