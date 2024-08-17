iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parekh Platinum Ltd Share Price

2.85
(-1.72%)
Nov 2, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Parekh Platinum Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

3

Prev. Close

2.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

3

Day's Low

2.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-55.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.08

P/E

8.67

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Parekh Platinum Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Parekh Platinum Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Parekh Platinum Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.66%

Non-Promoter- 1.16%

Institutions: 1.16%

Non-Institutions: 28.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Parekh Platinum Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

43.64

43.64

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-392.78

-406.02

Net Worth

-349.14

-362.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Dec-2004

Gross Sales

9.26

10.11

11.57

12

98.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.26

10.11

11.57

12

98.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.1

0.23

0.25

2.64

0.05

View Annually Results

Parekh Platinum Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parekh Platinum Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rajnikant J Parekh

Director

Hiten Shah

Director

Manoj Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parekh Platinum Ltd

Summary

Parekh Platinum manufactures a wide range of precious metal chemicals, supported catalysts and heterogeneous catalysts for the pharmaceutical, petroleum, petrochemical and fertiliser industries. PPL also manufactures engineering products such as wires, bars, rods, anodes, sputter targets, thermocouple wires, brazing alloys, etc. Few more custom-made articles of silver, gold, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and their alloys find application in the electronics, engineering, chemical, fertiliser, cement, steel, glass and other industries. In 1989, the company entered into a technical agreement with Gemini Industries, US, for refining spent petrochemicals and petroleum catalysts which was incorporated in 1982.The company successfully commissioned a gold refining project in 1993. The activity consists of refining gold to 99.5% purity and manufacturing gold bars of different weightage.The company has also set up a separate export division which exports its products to the US, Europe and Singapore. The company recently entered into two new technical collaborations, one with Lea Ronal,UK, for manufacture of ultra high purity gold potassium cyanide; and the other with Comptoir Lyon Alemand Louyot (CLAL), France, for the manufacture of platinum/rhodium gauzes. CLAL is well known in France for jewellery, gold and silver and dentistry.During 1999-2000, the company has successfully completed expansion of jewellery manufacturing facility by commissioning the fully integrated and one
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Parekh Platinum Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.