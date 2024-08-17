SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹3
Prev. Close₹2.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹3
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-55.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.08
P/E8.67
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
43.64
43.64
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-392.78
-406.02
Net Worth
-349.14
-362.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Dec-2004
Gross Sales
9.26
10.11
11.57
12
98.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.26
10.11
11.57
12
98.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.1
0.23
0.25
2.64
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rajnikant J Parekh
Director
Hiten Shah
Director
Manoj Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Parekh Platinum Ltd
Summary
Parekh Platinum manufactures a wide range of precious metal chemicals, supported catalysts and heterogeneous catalysts for the pharmaceutical, petroleum, petrochemical and fertiliser industries. PPL also manufactures engineering products such as wires, bars, rods, anodes, sputter targets, thermocouple wires, brazing alloys, etc. Few more custom-made articles of silver, gold, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and their alloys find application in the electronics, engineering, chemical, fertiliser, cement, steel, glass and other industries. In 1989, the company entered into a technical agreement with Gemini Industries, US, for refining spent petrochemicals and petroleum catalysts which was incorporated in 1982.The company successfully commissioned a gold refining project in 1993. The activity consists of refining gold to 99.5% purity and manufacturing gold bars of different weightage.The company has also set up a separate export division which exports its products to the US, Europe and Singapore. The company recently entered into two new technical collaborations, one with Lea Ronal,UK, for manufacture of ultra high purity gold potassium cyanide; and the other with Comptoir Lyon Alemand Louyot (CLAL), France, for the manufacture of platinum/rhodium gauzes. CLAL is well known in France for jewellery, gold and silver and dentistry.During 1999-2000, the company has successfully completed expansion of jewellery manufacturing facility by commissioning the fully integrated and one
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.