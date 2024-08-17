Parekh Platinum Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Dec-2004
Gross Sales
9.26
10.11
11.57
12
98.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.26
10.11
11.57
12
98.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.1
0.23
0.25
2.64
0.05
Total Income
23.37
10.35
11.82
14.64
98.15
Total Expenditure
11.27
15.14
13.9
151.88
101.44
PBIDT
12.1
-4.8
-2.07
-137.24
-3.28
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.02
19.06
68.55
PBDT
12.07
-4.82
-2.1
-156.3
-71.84
Depreciation
5.84
5.84
5.84
7.96
10.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.91
17.62
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.15
-28.29
-7.96
-164.27
-82.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.15
-28.29
-7.96
-164.27
-82.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-134.46
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.15
-28.29
-7.96
-29.81
-82.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.14
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.63
43.63
43.63
43.63
43.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,71,88,708
1,71,88,708
1,71,58,656
1,71,83,956
1,71,32,208
Public Shareholding (%)
28.69
28.69
28.63
28.68
28.59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
130.66
-47.43
-17.96
-1,143.66
-3.35
PBDTM(%)
130.45
-47.62
-18.22
-1,302.58
-73.24
PATM(%)
77.32
-279.64
-68.82
-1,368.99
-84.32
No Record Found
