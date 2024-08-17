iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parekh Platinum Ltd Annually Results

2.85
(-1.72%)
Nov 2, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Dec-2004

Gross Sales

9.26

10.11

11.57

12

98.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.26

10.11

11.57

12

98.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.1

0.23

0.25

2.64

0.05

Total Income

23.37

10.35

11.82

14.64

98.15

Total Expenditure

11.27

15.14

13.9

151.88

101.44

PBIDT

12.1

-4.8

-2.07

-137.24

-3.28

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.02

19.06

68.55

PBDT

12.07

-4.82

-2.1

-156.3

-71.84

Depreciation

5.84

5.84

5.84

7.96

10.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.91

17.62

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.15

-28.29

-7.96

-164.27

-82.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.15

-28.29

-7.96

-164.27

-82.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-134.46

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.15

-28.29

-7.96

-29.81

-82.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.14

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.63

43.63

43.63

43.63

43.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,71,88,708

1,71,88,708

1,71,58,656

1,71,83,956

1,71,32,208

Public Shareholding (%)

28.69

28.69

28.63

28.68

28.59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

130.66

-47.43

-17.96

-1,143.66

-3.35

PBDTM(%)

130.45

-47.62

-18.22

-1,302.58

-73.24

PATM(%)

77.32

-279.64

-68.82

-1,368.99

-84.32

Parekh Platinum Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parekh Platinum Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.