iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parekh Platinum Ltd Balance Sheet

2.85
(-1.72%)
Nov 2, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parekh Platinum Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

43.64

43.64

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-392.78

-406.02

Net Worth

-349.14

-362.38

Minority Interest

Debt

442.16

442.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

15.56

16.7

Total Liabilities

108.58

96.45

Fixed Assets

70.12

71.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

37.92

24.2

Inventories

6.29

4.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.09

5.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

98.08

104.96

Sundry Creditors

-67.38

-86.69

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.16

-4.17

Cash

0.54

0.66

Total Assets

108.58

96.45

Parekh Platinum Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parekh Platinum Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.