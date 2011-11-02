Parekh Platinum Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
43.64
43.64
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-392.78
-406.02
Net Worth
-349.14
-362.38
Minority Interest
Debt
442.16
442.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.56
16.7
Total Liabilities
108.58
96.45
Fixed Assets
70.12
71.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
37.92
24.2
Inventories
6.29
4.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.09
5.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
98.08
104.96
Sundry Creditors
-67.38
-86.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.16
-4.17
Cash
0.54
0.66
Total Assets
108.58
96.45
