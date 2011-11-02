Parekh Platinum Ltd Share Price directors Report
PAREKH PLATINUM LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
To,
The Members of
PAREKH PLATINUM LTD.
Dear Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 2711, Annual Report together
with Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2010.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
Rupees in Lacs
Particulars Year Ended Year Ended
31.03.2010 31.03.2009
(12 Months) (12 Months)
Turnover 704.87 926.24
Profit/(Loss) Before 1358.88 (174.43)
Depreciation, Interest and Tax
Interest and other Financial 0.68 1.59
Expenses
Depreciation 145.58 583.58
Profit/(Loss) After 1212.62 (759.60)
Depreciation & Interest
Fringe Benefit Tax 0.00 1.50
Deferred Tax Assets 114.09 91.65
Profit/(Loss) After Tax 1326.71 (669.45)
Prior period Adjustments 2.21 12.25
Profit/(Loss) transferred 1324.50 (657.20)
to Balance Sheet
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
The period under review was very difficult for the company. The Company has
reported a turnover of Rs.7.05 crores during the year under review. The
turnover of the company & in particular, the domestic turnover have been
reduced as compared to the previous year. The profit of the company mainly
consists of other income.
The companys performance has been affected due to take over of physical
possession of Bhat unit by IFCI Ltd. coupled with lack of working capital.
The company is making efforts to break the vicious cycle of mounting losses
and progressively low level of operations.
The Company had made a reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial
Reconstruction (BIFR) and Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial
Reconstruction (AAIFR) under section 15(1) of the said Act which has
however been rejected. The company has filed an appeal against this order
of AAIFR before the High Court, Mumbai. The said appeal has been admitted
and the matter is in progress.
DIVIDEND
In view of the accumulated losses and negative net worth, your Directors
regret their inability to recommend any dividend to the Members of the
Company for the year ended on March 2010.
FLOOD INSURANCE CLAIM
The insurance claim filed by the Company for the damages suffered by the
Company due to flood at its Mumbai plant during July 2000, is yet pending
settlement. The Companys complaint with the National Commission, New
Delhi, under Consumer Protection Act, 1986 has been taken up for hearing
and the matter is in progress.
DEPOSITS
Your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any fixed deposits from the
public during the year under review under section 58A of the Companies Act,
1956.
STATUTORY INFORMATION
A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO.
Information required under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956,
read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 is given in Annexure-I to this Report.
B) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES.
The information as required under section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as
amended. are not given. as none of the employees qualify for such
disclosure.
DIRECTORS
Mr. Hiten shah retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT U/S 217(2AA)
The Board of Directors Report:
i. that in the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed alongwith proper explanation relating to
material departures;
ii. that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the
company for that year;
iii. that the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the company
and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
iv. that the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A detailed report of the Board an Corporate Governance and a certificate
from practicing Company Secretary is annexed hereto , which forms part of
this Annual Report.
AUDITORS
The Companys Auditors M/s Kastury & Talati hold office upto the conclusion
of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received the
requisite certificate pursuant to section 224 (1 B) of the Companies Act,
1956, regarding their eligibility for re-appointment as Auditors of the
Company. Members are requested to consider their appointment to hold office
from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting until the next
Annual General Meeting and to fix their remuneration.
PERSONNEL
During the year under review, the company suffered loss of production due
to illegal strike by employees of the Mumbai unit under the advise from
Maharashtra Navnirman Kamgar Sena [MNKS]. The company had to declare a lock
out and continues to remain under lock out. The Board wishes to place on
record its sincere appreciation of the contribution made by the employees
at all levels despite the extremely trying times.
COMMENT ON AUDITORS REPORT
The auditors have commented on the take over of assets at Gandhinagar by
IFCI Ltd. and sale of some of these assets. The accounting entries in this
respect have not been passed. The management is unable to provide
information as IFCI Ltd. is not responding to the companys request for the
said information.
The auditors have commented on the non-provision of interest on borrowings
from Banks and Financial Institutions for the period from 1.4.2005 to
31.03.2010. The management is of the view that sufficient provision is
already made in the books of account to meet the liabilities of the
lenders.
With regard to the auditors comments on the going concern aspect, the
Management is however confident of continued operations.
The auditors have commented about the realisability of dues from related
parties with reference to sundry debtors, loans and advances and Deposit
amounting Rs.11.97 Lacs, Rs. 6468.40 Lacs and Rs 1500.00 Lacs respectively
on account of losses suffered by them and the doubtful nature of their
debts and loans and advances. In the opinion of the management these debts
are good debts as the same is covered by way of substantial values of
tangible and intangible assets.
The auditors have commented that they have not been able to obtain from the
management sufficient audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit
opinion and have accordingly not expressed an opinion on the financial
statements. The management is unable to provide the information as IFCI
Ltd. is not responding to the companys request for the said information.
Hence the circumstances are beyond the control of the management.
OTHER MATTERS
A financial institution had initiated action under SARFAESI Act, 2002 for
acquisition of assets. During the quarter ended September, 2009, IFCI Ltd.
took forceful physical possession of the Companys manufacturing plant at
Gandhinagar including the land, building, plant & machinery. It had issued
a public notice for auction of these assets and eventually sold off some of
the said assets. The Company has objected to the action under SARFESI Act
by IFCI Ltd. in the DRT, Ahmedabad. The Income tax department had already
attached the property at Bhat, Gandhinagar against tax demands. The IT
department has filed a writ petition against IFCI Ltd. and the Company
objecting to the takeover/sale of assets. This petition is pending for
disposal.
Dena Bank, as a leader of Consortium bankers had appointed M/s. M.M. Nissim
& Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, in the year 2002, as a Special
Investigative Auditor to investigate the affairs of the company. They
submitted their report to the members of the consortium. This report was
not made available to the Company. It was only at the instance of the BIFR
that the said report was provided to us in the year 2007 for the first time
and after a gap of 5 years. The company was shocked to note its contents,
which were absolutely false, frivolous and malafide and a number of
discrepancies were observed. Various allegations made in the report were
baseless. It is observed that this report forms the basis of investigation
by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Company and its Promoters have
suffered a lot, both financially and otherwise.
The Company has lodged a complaint against M/s. M.M. Nissim & Company,
Chartered Accountants, Mumbai with the Institute of Chartered Accountants
of India, New Delhi, under section 21 of the Chartered Accountant Act, 1949
for filing incorrect, misleading and fraudulent report against the Company
and its promoters.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude and record its
sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all
the Employees. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their
grateful appreciation for the co-operation and support received by the
company from the customers, shareholders, business partners, suppliers,
various departments of governments, financial institutions and banks.
By Order of the Board
Parekh Platinum Limited.
Rajesh J Parekh
Chairman and Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : 27th November ,2010
ANNEXURE - 1 TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Particulars required under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the
year ended 31st March 2010.
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
a. Energy Conservation Measures taken:
Your Company is committed in saving the energy consumption by adopting
various measures including improvements in process steps to effectively
utilize the energy input. Some of the specific measures taken in this
regard are as follows:
1. Introducing finer control in oil supply to oil fired incinerator
operating system to effectively utilize the oil consumption.
2. Making provision for storage of LIDO in bulk and then establishing
supply of LDO directly from refinery through tankers instead of via
dealers.
3. Standardization of batch quantities for optimum utilization of melting
furnaces.
4. Switching off the power source to equipments/ tube lights whenever not
required. Monitoring the power factor and taking corrective measures as and
when necessary to optimize it.
5. Introducing cost-effective improvements in the existing high energy-
using equipment. Well controlled procedures and proper parameters set-up to
focus on less energy consumption in core areas.
b. Additional Investments and Proposals for reduction of consumption of
energy:
No major investments were made during the year under review. The Company
shall always strive to achieve measures resulting in reduction of
consumption of energy.
c. Impact of the above measures:
1. Increased yield of products and yield of melting has now resulted in
appreciable savings in energy.
2. The quality of LDO received has been better and resulted in reduction in
consumption.
3. The electrical power consumption has reduced.
4. Almost no wastage of energy.
d. Total energy Consumption and Energy Consumption per unit of production:
(i) Powers and Fuel Consumption:
Current Year Previous Year
(12 Months) (12 Months)
1. Electricity
a. Purchased
Units [Kwh] 2,74.320 4,36,028
Total Amount (Rs) 23,19,900 37,46,857
Average Rate/Unit 8.46 8.59
(Rs/Kwh)
b. Own Generation
Diesel Generator
Units [Kwh] - 120
Units per liter of - 0.33
Diesel oil [Kwh]
Average Cost per - 117.40
Unit (Rs./Kwh)
2. L.D.O.
Quantity [Liters] 19,975 25,600
Total Cost (Rs.) 8,96,470 12,37,957
Average Rate 44.88 48.36
(ii) Energy Consumption Per Unit of Production
As the production quantities are amorphous it is indeterminate.
B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
Research And Development
a. Specific areas in which R & D carried out by the Company:
Continuous research is being carried out in various areas of Master Alloy
amalgams. Innovations are made in techniques used for making various kinds
of jewellery including studded jewellery. Indigenous development of tooling
for imported machines and production techniques.
b. Benefits derived:
Indigenous development of tooling has led to adapting the products from
imported machines as per local needs.
High quality finished jewellery at competitive price is produced resulting
in good name in market.
c. Future Plan of Action:
Development activity shall be carried on continuously in the field of
Jewellery, Master Alloy amalgams using different metal composition so as to
have better quality at reduced cost with minimum process time. Further
development work shall be carried out in process technology for refining of
precious metals from waste and scrap.
d. Expenditure on R & D:
Expenditure on R & D is an on going process at every stage of operation and
forms part of the regular activities of the Company and hence the cost
element in the form of R & D is not easily identifiable.
Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation:
a. Efforts made:
The State-of-the-Art technology from abroad was imported with a view to
cater domestic as well as export market. However, it is necessary to modify
the tooling and process because of the changing need of the customers. The
technical team of the company could be able to do the modifications in-
house. Further new designs require new masters and new toolings, which were
developed indigenously. Further with a view to reduce the cost of
operations your company has started using consumables, which are less
costly.
b. Benefits:
Apart from low wastage, improved maintenance for trouble free operations
and better product output, your company could generate a large number of
designs of the product through design department to meet the changing
market needs.
c. Absorption of Technology
To ensure the new and innovative product-mix, your company is continuously
in touch with the new and changing state-of-the-art technology and the
necessary upgradation is being done for the improvement of productivity.
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO
The relevant information is given in the notes on Accounts (Schedule 18
Note No.24]
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
RAJESHJ.PAREKH
CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
Place : Mumbai
Date : 27th November, 2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OVERVIEW:
The turnover of the company & in particular, the domestic turnover have
been reduced as compared to the previous year. The profit of the company
mainly consists of other income. The companys performance has been
affected due to take over of physical possession of Bhat unit by IFCI Ltd
coupled with lack of working capital.
The Company had made a reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial
Reconstruction (BIFR) and Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial
Reconstruction (AAIFR) under section 15(1) of the said Act has however been
rejected. The company has filed an appeal against this order of AAIFR
before the High Court, Mumbai. The said appeal has been admitted and the
matter is in progress.
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
Your companys operations are broadly classified into two business segments
- Jewellery Division & Industrial Products Division.
(A) Jewellery Division
The performance of the Jewellery division is adversely affected mainly due
to the closure of Bhat operations as the physical possession of the same is
taken over by IFCI Ltd. The fall in turnover is also due to high prices of
Gold and sluggish domestic as well as global market. The Jewellery industry
as such continues to pass through difficult times primarily on account of
high prices of gold in the international as well as domestic markets. The
Companys major focus is to strengihen the competitive positioning of its
master alloy business with the renewed thrust on the local business.
Opportunities:
The master alloys have received tremendous acceptance throughout the
country. Our product quality has been appreciated in the domestic markets.
The Company has refocused its domestic marketing strategies to streamline
the marketing activities more effectively, keeping in view the shortage of
working capital requirements.
Threats:
The high price and volatility in the prices of gold and silver have an
adverse effect on the jewellery business with the hesitant global economic
recovery, jewellery demand remained heavily influenced by gold price
movement. The sharp increase in gold and silver prices was the important
factor in restraining the market. The company is carrying on operations
from leased assets including premises and plant and machinery. The company
has declared a lock out on 5th november 2010 & continued to be lock out.
Review and Analysis:
(Amount in Rs. Lacs)
Current Year
Total Sales Domestic 268.20
Export 0.50
Operating Profit/ (Loss.) 121.05
(B) Industrial Product Division:
Industrial Products Division manufactures several precious metal products
such as catalysts, chemicals and salts, which have industrial applications.
By offering superior value to customers through innovation, the Company
will continue to shift the market in its favour. The company will expand
the scope and reach of its operations through intense focus on domestic
business. Efforts towards higher operational efficiencies shall continue.
Given the present scenario involving international competition, and
consequent pressure on operating margins, the division has evolved
strategies to exploit its strength and enhance business prospects.
During the year under review the business of IPD division ,both domestic
and export have been reduced as compared to previous year.
Opportunities:
The company is concentrating on silver salts, where value of material is
low but the margins are considerably high.
Threats:
The opportunities of business in India are limited and there is lot of
competition in this business. Hence profit margins are getting squeezed and
quantum of business is also affected. ices was the important factor in
restraining the market. The company is carrying on operations from leased
assets including premises and plant and machinery. The company has declared
a lock out on 5th november 2010 & continued to be lock out.
Review and Analysis:
(Amount in Rs. Lacs)
Current Year
Total Sales Domestic 403.93
Export 32.25
Operating Profit/ (Loss) (82.31)
Risk and Concerns:
The Companys main concerns are as under:
1 High price and Fluctuation in the price of Precious Metals.
2. The non-availability of working capital in near future.
3. General Recessionary trends prevailing globally
Internal Control System and their adequacy:
The Company has adequate systems of internal controls to provide reasonable
assurance
- that the business of the Company is conducted in a fair and proper
manner.
- that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported properly and
- that accounting records are properly maintained and financial statements
are reliable.
Periodic discussions by the management with the statutory auditors and the
meeting of Audit Committee of the Board of Directors regarding the issues
raised from time to time on financial matters also reinforce the impact of
internal controls in the Company.
Human Resources:
The Company firmly believes that Human Resources and knowledge capital are
vital for business success and creating value for stakeholders. During the
year, the Company maintained harmonious and cordial relations. No man-days
were lost due to strike, lock out etc. Human resource is the strength of
the company.
Financial Analysis:
The following are the relevant financial performance details with respect
to the operational performance of the Company:
Rupees in Lacs
Particulars Year Ended Year Ended
31.03.2010 31.03.2009
(12 Months) (12 Months)
Turnover 704.87 926.24
Profit/(Loss) Before 1358.88 (174.43)
Depreciation,
Interest and Tax
Interest and other 0.68 1.59
Financial Expenses
Depreciation 145.58 583.58
Profit/(Loss) After 1212.62 (759.60)
Depreciation & Interest
Fringe Benefit Tax 0.00 1.50
Deferred Tax Assets 114.09 91.65
Profit/(Loss) After Tax 1326.71 (669.45)
Prior period 2.21 12.26
Adjustments
Profit/(Loss) transferred 1324.50 (657.20)
to Balance Sheet
The turnover of the company & in particular, the domestic turnover of the
company have been reduced as compared to the previous year.
The companys performance continues to be affected for want of working
capital and General recessionary trends prevailing globally.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions
may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially
from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a
difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability
and prices, availability of working capital finance, cyclical demand and
pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government
regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the
countries in which the Company conducts business and other incidental
factors.