Classic Diamonds India Ltd Share Price

1.05
(-4.55%)
Jan 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Classic Diamonds India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-39.86

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Classic Diamonds India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.23%

Non-Promoter- 4.06%

Institutions: 4.06%

Non-Institutions: 32.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Classic Diamonds India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

7.84

7.84

7.84

7.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-164.09

-45.14

206.13

236.52

Net Worth

-156.25

-37.3

213.97

244.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

10.09

230.72

502.31

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.62

-54.06

Raw materials

0

-14.92

-207.77

-442.69

As % of sales

0

147.84

90.05

88.13

Employee costs

0

-0.44

-4.22

-10.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-115.56

-230.42

-44.42

7.47

Depreciation

-2.28

-3.25

-3.61

-4.22

Tax paid

0

-17.02

14.03

-1.47

Working capital

-110.62

-214.03

69.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.62

-54.06

Op profit growth

-65.15

-1,341.25

-62.54

EBIT growth

-64.4

-1,596.08

-66.68

Net profit growth

-52.65

726.73

-606.42

No Record Found

Classic Diamonds India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Classic Diamonds India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kumar C Bhansali

Whole-time Director

Nirav K Bhansali

Director

Madhukar Patankar

Director

Nishikant Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Classic Diamonds India Ltd

Summary

Classic Diamonds was incorporated in Nov.86 as a public limited company in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It obtained the certificate of commencement of business in Feb.87. Originally, it was incorporated in the name of VXLIN Diamonds (India). To avoid being confused with an existing company having a similar name, the company was subsequently renamed Classic Diamonds (India). The new name was approved by the Registrar of Companies in May 87. The company was promoted by C M Bhansali, B P Shah, Rita.The companys main activity is of importing rough diamonds and processing and exporting cut and polished diamonds. Later, the company undertook a vertical integration programme and diversified into diamond studded jewellery.The company is a sight-holder of the Diamond Trading Company, London. Therefore, it is assured of a regular supply of rough diamonds in the required quantities. Besides makeable diamonds, it also produces sawn diamonds which are substantially higher in value. Its factory premises are situated in Surat and Mumbai.The benefits will be reflected in the precision and quality of the product, in the use of indigenous equipment as import-substitute and in cost reduction. The company started its new unit and commenced its commercial operation in 2001 itself. It is also planning to import machineries from foreign countries.
