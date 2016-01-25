Classic Diamonds India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
7.84
7.84
7.84
7.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-164.09
-45.14
206.13
236.52
Net Worth
-156.25
-37.3
213.97
244.36
Minority Interest
Debt
314.48
311.93
297.2
305.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.31
Total Liabilities
158.23
274.63
511.17
549.92
Fixed Assets
21.8
27.27
33.92
38.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.29
-0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
14.17
0.45
Networking Capital
136.39
247.2
460.09
493.77
Inventories
0.44
0.44
15.37
132.12
Inventory Days
0
15.9
24.31
96
Sundry Debtors
295.78
351.94
503.03
264.02
Debtor Days
0
12,721.61
795.77
191.84
Other Current Assets
0.46
1.28
1.65
167.02
Sundry Creditors
-24.45
-24.48
-5.05
-11.34
Creditor Days
0
884.88
7.98
8.23
Other Current Liabilities
-135.84
-81.98
-54.91
-58.05
Cash
0.03
0.17
0.7
17.63
Total Assets
158.22
274.64
511.17
549.92
