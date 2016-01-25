iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Diamonds India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.05
(-4.55%)
Jan 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

7.84

7.84

7.84

7.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-164.09

-45.14

206.13

236.52

Net Worth

-156.25

-37.3

213.97

244.36

Minority Interest

Debt

314.48

311.93

297.2

305.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.31

Total Liabilities

158.23

274.63

511.17

549.92

Fixed Assets

21.8

27.27

33.92

38.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2.29

-0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

14.17

0.45

Networking Capital

136.39

247.2

460.09

493.77

Inventories

0.44

0.44

15.37

132.12

Inventory Days

0

15.9

24.31

96

Sundry Debtors

295.78

351.94

503.03

264.02

Debtor Days

0

12,721.61

795.77

191.84

Other Current Assets

0.46

1.28

1.65

167.02

Sundry Creditors

-24.45

-24.48

-5.05

-11.34

Creditor Days

0

884.88

7.98

8.23

Other Current Liabilities

-135.84

-81.98

-54.91

-58.05

Cash

0.03

0.17

0.7

17.63

Total Assets

158.22

274.64

511.17

549.92

