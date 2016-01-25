iifl-logo-icon 1
Classic Diamonds India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Jan 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Classic Diamonds India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-115.56

-230.42

-44.42

7.47

Depreciation

-2.28

-3.25

-3.61

-4.22

Tax paid

0

-17.02

14.03

-1.47

Working capital

-110.62

-214.03

69.36

Other operating items

Operating

-228.46

-464.73

35.36

Capital expenditure

-0.21

-1.16

-1.73

Free cash flow

-228.67

-465.89

33.63

Equity raised

-90.28

412.25

473.04

Investing

0

-2.29

2.43

Financing

2.55

14.73

-5.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-316.4

-41.19

503.99

