Classic Diamonds India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-115.56
-230.42
-44.42
7.47
Depreciation
-2.28
-3.25
-3.61
-4.22
Tax paid
0
-17.02
14.03
-1.47
Working capital
-110.62
-214.03
69.36
Other operating items
Operating
-228.46
-464.73
35.36
Capital expenditure
-0.21
-1.16
-1.73
Free cash flow
-228.67
-465.89
33.63
Equity raised
-90.28
412.25
473.04
Investing
0
-2.29
2.43
Financing
2.55
14.73
-5.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-316.4
-41.19
503.99
