iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Classic Diamonds India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(-4.55%)
Jan 25, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Diamonds India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

10.09

230.72

502.31

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.62

-54.06

Raw materials

0

-14.92

-207.77

-442.69

As % of sales

0

147.84

90.05

88.13

Employee costs

0

-0.44

-4.22

-10.24

As % of sales

0

4.41

1.83

2.04

Other costs

-65.9

-183.89

-3.48

-8.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,821.12

1.5

1.72

Operating profit

-65.91

-189.16

15.23

40.68

OPM

0

-1,873.38

6.6

8.09

Depreciation

-2.28

-3.25

-3.61

-4.22

Interest expense

-47.37

-38.85

-57.22

-30.95

Other income

0

0.85

1.18

1.97

Profit before tax

-115.56

-230.42

-44.42

7.47

Taxes

0

-17.02

14.03

-1.47

Tax rate

0

7.38

-31.58

-19.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-115.56

-247.44

-30.39

6

Exceptional items

-3.38

-3.81

0

0

Net profit

-118.94

-251.26

-30.39

6

yoy growth (%)

-52.65

726.73

-606.42

NPM

0

-2,488.35

-13.17

1.19

Classic Diamonds India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Classic Diamonds India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.