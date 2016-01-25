Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
10.09
230.72
502.31
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.62
-54.06
Raw materials
0
-14.92
-207.77
-442.69
As % of sales
0
147.84
90.05
88.13
Employee costs
0
-0.44
-4.22
-10.24
As % of sales
0
4.41
1.83
2.04
Other costs
-65.9
-183.89
-3.48
-8.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1,821.12
1.5
1.72
Operating profit
-65.91
-189.16
15.23
40.68
OPM
0
-1,873.38
6.6
8.09
Depreciation
-2.28
-3.25
-3.61
-4.22
Interest expense
-47.37
-38.85
-57.22
-30.95
Other income
0
0.85
1.18
1.97
Profit before tax
-115.56
-230.42
-44.42
7.47
Taxes
0
-17.02
14.03
-1.47
Tax rate
0
7.38
-31.58
-19.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-115.56
-247.44
-30.39
6
Exceptional items
-3.38
-3.81
0
0
Net profit
-118.94
-251.26
-30.39
6
yoy growth (%)
-52.65
726.73
-606.42
NPM
0
-2,488.35
-13.17
1.19
