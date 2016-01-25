Classic Diamonds India Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Gems and Jewellery (G&J) industry is one of the major exporting industries with a firm presence in cut & polished (C&P) diamond exports, handling worlds 90% of diamond cutting and polishing business. Of late, Indias gold Jewellery exports have witnessed a spectacular rise as Jewelers are pushing the Jewellery into high margin overseas markets. On the domestic front, India is one of the major consumers of gold cornering around 30% of worlds total gold consumption. Though demand for diamond Jewellery in India is quite low as compared to overall Jewellery demand, the same is picking with rising urbanization, younger population, rising popularity of diamond due to marketing efforts by the players etc.

The Gem & Jewellery industry in FY2012 has suffered on two counts: subdued demand for C&P diamonds led to decline in prices whereas prices of rough diamond did not fall to that extent, leading to margin erosion for exporters and in the domestic markets, more than 30% rise in gold price in rupee terms coupled with lower GDP growth and higher inflation led to muted gold consumption. Organized players in the G&J space are witnessing a good growth due to thriving retail growth and more innovative products. Though the contribution of organized players is small, it is expected to pick up rapidly going forward.

Management expects that exports will grow at a moderate pace over next couple of Years due to a drop in Cut & Polished exports on account of drastic reduction in re-export of Cut & Polished diamonds and subdued global demand for Cut & Polished diamonds. Gold Jewellery exports are expected to continue its growth in the higher trajectory. Domestic demand is expected to remain intact with a substantially higher growth expected for the organized players in Gem & Jewellery space.